Amplify ETFs Earns Four Nominations for With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards

CHICAGO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds, is proud to announce its nominations in four categories at this year's With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards.



Amplify funds are being recognized in the following categories:

ETF Innovation of the Year: Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) - the first ETF aimed to deliver the closely-watched Secured Overnight Financing Rate yield to investors.

Digital Assets ETF of the Year: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) - the first actively-managed ETF focused on companies involved in blockchain and crypto.

Thematic ETF of the Year: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Fund Leader of the Year: Christian Magoon, Founder & CEO, Amplify ETFs

Amplify remains proactive in seeking out and capitalizing on opportunities to broaden its range of products and market presence. In 2023, Amplify ETFs entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 14 ETFs holding $3.6 billion from another US based ETF Sponsor. That acquisition closed in January of 2024. In addition, the firm recently launched the first index-based ETF to target weight loss drug and treatment stocks (THNR).

"Being shortlisted for these awards is an incredible honor after an eventful year filled with pursuing a major acquisition and launching new funds," said Magoon. "The recognition highlights our hard work and ongoing commitment to provide valuable products to investors and advisors. We are motivated to continue pioneering innovative developments in ETFs."

The winners of the With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards will be announced on June 18 in New York City.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $9.1 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 3/31/2024). Amplify’s ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs.

For more information, visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Criteria:

Fund Leader of the Year: This is awarded to an individual who has made a key impact on his or her firm, or the industry, through innovative concepts, fresh thinking, product development and other new initiatives.

ETF Innovation of the Year: The ETF Innovation award is given to the most successful ETF focused on a novel strategy or approach to the market. Success is determined by a combination of several elements, such as flows, performance, fund objectives and innovation. ETFs launched by Jan. 1, 2024 are eligible for entry.

Digital Assets ETF of the Year: The digital assets ETF award is given to the most successful digital assets ETF as determined by a combination of several factors, including flows, performance, and innovation. ETFs launched before Jan. 1, 2024 are eligible for entry and funds can include both bitcoin futures ETFs and those that invest in the digital assets industry.

Thematic ETF of the Year: The thematic ETF award is given to the most successful ETF developed around a specific idea, trend or investment theme. Success is determined by a combination of several factors, including flows, performance, and innovation. ETFs launched before Jan. 1, 2024 are eligible for entry.

Selection Process: The judging process is designed to be rigorous and thorough to ensure all entries receive full consideration and that excellence in each of the categories is truly rewarded.

A broad and independent panel of more than 20 industry names including leading allocators, ETF strategists, independent directors and consultants conduct a rigorous assessment of each category to ensure that only the most truly deserving firms are recognized.

Groups of judges are allocated categories, which are aligned to their specific market knowledge to avoid conflicts of interest. Each group of judges has no access to the submissions or results of categories they are not involved in judging.

