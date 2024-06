SummerSeries in Trillium Park Returns at Ontario Place

Toronto, ON, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SummerSeries returns to Trillium Park at Ontario Place this summer with another season of free, family-friendly programming from July 13 to September 1, 2024. Visitors are invited to enjoy a variety of locally curated programming, including live music, arts and culture and dance.

Yoga in Trillium Park is also back with free outdoor yoga classes on select Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. until September 29.

SummerSeries in Trillium Park Program Schedule

Get ready to enjoy six weekends of free programming curated by local music and arts organizations:

Saturday, July 13 & Sunday, July 14: Mixto Festival

Mixto Festival Saturday, July 27 & Sunday, July 28: Summer Live Music Festival

Summer Live Music Festival Saturday, August 10: Wavelength Summer Thing

Wavelength Summer Thing Sunday, August 11: City Hall Live

City Hall Live Saturday, August 17 & Sunday, August 18: The Academy presents

The Academy presents Saturday, August 24 & Sunday, August 25: It’s OK* World

It’s OK* World Saturday, August 31 & Sunday, September 1: Indigenous Sounds Now

For more information, visit the SummerSeries in Trillium Park page.

