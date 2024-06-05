Global Market for PCR in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Projected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2029

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for polymerase chain reaction for point-of-care diagnostics is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2024 to $2.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2024 through 2029.
This report provides a comprehensive summary of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, along with a detailed competitive landscape and profiles of key market players that include revenue, product portfolios and recent activities. The report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities.
This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size. It will enable market players and new entrants to make informed decisions regarding the production and licensing of goods and services. Organizations, distributors and exporters should find useful information regarding market development and trends. The study segments the market on the basis of product type, such as POC PCR analyzers, consumables, single analyte, multi-analyte and applications. Geographical market analysis is provided for all the major segments.
The report offers country-level analysis of markets to provide a better understanding of the major segments.
The market is divided into segments and by application/industry:
By Product type:
- POC PCR analyzers.
- Consumables.
By analyte:
- POC PCR analyzers.
- Single analyte.
- Multi-analyte.
- Consumables.
- Single analyte.
- Multi-analyte.
By Application:
- Infectious diseases.
- Sexually transmitted diseases (STIs).
- Other diseases.
Each area is covered in detail, identifying current products in the market in the base year (2023), measuring the current market size and identifying current and potential market drivers, forecasting for 2029, assessing current and potential competitors, and identifying current competitor market shares for 2023.
The Report Includes
- 53 data tables and 29 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, along with an evaluation of each market segment's future commercial potential
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by product, analyte, application and region
- Identification of emerging market opportunities, technology trends and issues, and regulatory frameworks pertaining to PCR technology
- A look at the competitive landscape, including an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 as well as the FDA's contribution to COVID-19 diagnostic testing
- A review of patents and new developments in PCR POC technologies
- Profiles of leading market participants, including Abbott, Danaher (Cepheid), Roche, Thermo-Fisher Scientific and QIAGEN
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Polymerase Chain Reaction Technology
- Point of Care PCR Systems and Assays
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Instrument-Free PCR Tests
- Five-Minute Point-of-Care Testing
- Smartphone Enabled PCR System
- Patents
- Selected Patents
Chapter 5 Global Market for PCR POC Diagnostics
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Market Breakdown by Analyte
- PCR POC Analyzers by Analyte
- PCR POC Consumables by Analyte
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Infectious Diseases
- STIs
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Scenario
- Company Shares
- Competitive Landscape Among Companies
- Competitive Landscape in POC PCR Analyzers
- Competitive Landscape in POC PCR Consumables
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Market for Polymerase Chain Reaction for Point of Care Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in Polymerase Chain Reaction for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Pte. Ltd.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Qiagen
- Quantumdx Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Visby Medical Inc.
