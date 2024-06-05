Global Market for PCR in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Projected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2029

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for polymerase chain reaction for point-of-care diagnostics is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2024 to $2.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2024 through 2029.

This report provides a comprehensive summary of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, along with a detailed competitive landscape and profiles of key market players that include revenue, product portfolios and recent activities. The report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities.

This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size. It will enable market players and new entrants to make informed decisions regarding the production and licensing of goods and services. Organizations, distributors and exporters should find useful information regarding market development and trends. The study segments the market on the basis of product type, such as POC PCR analyzers, consumables, single analyte, multi-analyte and applications. Geographical market analysis is provided for all the major segments.

The report offers country-level analysis of markets to provide a better understanding of the major segments.

The market is divided into segments and by application/industry:

By Product type:

POC PCR analyzers.

Consumables.

By analyte:

POC PCR analyzers. Single analyte. Multi-analyte.

Consumables. Single analyte. Multi-analyte.



By Application:

Infectious diseases.

Sexually transmitted diseases (STIs).

Other diseases.

Each area is covered in detail, identifying current products in the market in the base year (2023), measuring the current market size and identifying current and potential market drivers, forecasting for 2029, assessing current and potential competitors, and identifying current competitor market shares for 2023.

The Report Includes

53 data tables and 29 additional tables

An overview of the global market for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, along with an evaluation of each market segment's future commercial potential

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by product, analyte, application and region

Identification of emerging market opportunities, technology trends and issues, and regulatory frameworks pertaining to PCR technology

A look at the competitive landscape, including an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 as well as the FDA's contribution to COVID-19 diagnostic testing

A review of patents and new developments in PCR POC technologies

Profiles of leading market participants, including Abbott, Danaher (Cepheid), Roche, Thermo-Fisher Scientific and QIAGEN

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Polymerase Chain Reaction Technology

Point of Care PCR Systems and Assays

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Instrument-Free PCR Tests

Five-Minute Point-of-Care Testing

Smartphone Enabled PCR System

Patents

Selected Patents

Chapter 5 Global Market for PCR POC Diagnostics

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market Breakdown by Analyte

PCR POC Analyzers by Analyte

PCR POC Consumables by Analyte

Market Breakdown by Application

Infectious Diseases

STIs

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Scenario

Company Shares

Competitive Landscape Among Companies

Competitive Landscape in POC PCR Analyzers

Competitive Landscape in POC PCR Consumables

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Market for Polymerase Chain Reaction for Point of Care Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective

Sustainability in Polymerase Chain Reaction for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Abbott

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Pte. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Quantumdx Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Visby Medical Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1i6llk

