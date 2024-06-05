Hydreight in Partnership with DSV Global and VS Digital Health Launches Telemedicine Solution That Helps Companies Launch A D2C Healthcare Brand In All 50 States

Hydreight Technologies is launching this healthcare platform in partnership with VS Digital Health and DSV Global.



The platform is called VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One).

VSDHOne Simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the Online healthcare space compliantly.

DSV global is going to use VS Digital Health and Hydreight’s Technology and infrastructure to help all business to launch a direct to consumer healthcare brand in matter of days in all 50 states.

Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (Semaglutide, Tirzepatide), Peptides, Personalized Healthcare Treatments, Sermorelin, TRT , Hair Loss, Skincare, Sexual Health and more.

VSDHOne’s soft release was in May 2024 and the official Launch will be in June with already having a waitlist of potential clients to come onboard.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight”or the “Company”)( TSXV: NURS )( OTCQB: HYDTF )( FSE: SO6 ), a fast-growing mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, in partnership with a Victory Square Technologies (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) subsidiary, VS Digital Health and DSV Global is launching the VSDHOne, a fully-featured end to end telemedicine solution that helps companies launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand - and do it in days rather than months at a fraction of the cost in all 50 States.

Consumer trust in the healthcare system is at an all-time low. This is due to equal access to care and pricing. The purpose of launching VSDHOne is to make it easy for any existing brick and mortar or individuals to launch a direct to consumer healthcare brand in a few weeks without worrying about compliance, doctor network, telemedicine and ecommerce Technology, Medical direction and oversight, Pharmacy network, and a medical legal framework in all 50 States. With the marriage of Virtual and at facility healthcare features, Companies can expand beyond their current Bricks and Mortar solutions.

“As unsexy as it might sound, digital health infrastructure is rapidly emerging as one of the sector's hottest bets, as virtual-first care companies proliferate and scale. This announcement comes as health tech enjoys its Shopify moment, with a flurry of startups vying to supply the technological backbone for health care companies. And VSDHOne is separating itself from the pack and poised to emerge a winner,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies. “We have built a service, technology and partnership stack to power your telehealth needs, just add your brand and we take care of the rest. This partnership and its projected cash flow will help us with one of our top priorities of this year for profitability.”

Features include:

eCommerce Platform



Telemedicine Technology



Booking and Scheduling Technology



Membership management Technologies



Nationwide Doctors Network in all 50 States

Pharmacy Network and fulfillment partners



Medical Direction

Medical Legal Structure



Payment Processing



This has created a massive opportunity for these outsiders to step in and leverage their ultimate advantage—brand recognition and loyalty with customers. They understand the investment it takes in building experiences around their customer, prioritizing value and convenience along the way. Their physical presence can also be found in every town—sometimes seemingly on every corner—creating local relationships with their customers despite their national position.

VSDH and Hydreight Technologies have been building out the infrastructure for a "Telehealth 2.0" solution with an eye toward working with nontraditional players like: MedSpas, Health & Wellness Entrepreneurs, retailers, pharmaceutical brands, labs, diagnostics companies and other various healthcare companies. It offers the underlying infrastructure that enables virtual care for its customers, along with a nationwide network of clinicians to provide the care. The company can also offer tailored care programs, such as for women’s health, men’s health or condition management.

"We are bringing this enhanced platform to the market to support some of the most innovative companies in healthcare," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies. "Our goal is to provide a seamless platform for companies to create consumer-centric healthcare experiences. While many companies are cutting back on technology investments, we are doubling down because we recognize the growing demand for convenient and personalized healthcare."

In certain states, there remains a significant limitation in accessing healthcare professionals. More than 80% of counties across the country lack access to services needed to maintain, much less improve, their health. That's approximately 30 million Americans who live in "healthcare deserts" where accessible physicians are scarce. The Nationwide rollout of the VSDH platform marks a crucial step towards ensuring quality care for all Americans.

"During the pandemic, we saw pharmacy retail chains play a crucial role in vaccinating much of the country. Now, we're moving towards a future where people can visit their local superstore for a flu shot and their annual physical, or use their favorite retailer’s app to connect with a clinician virtually and have over-the-counter treatments delivered to their home. This vision has been a long-term goal for megaretailers, but the technology needed to deliver a superior hybrid care experience wasn't mature enough until now. The widespread adoption of virtual care has changed everything. With the technology now in place to support this transformation, retailers can easily provide timely, convenient, and affordable care to their customers wherever and whenever they need it. The VSDH platform offers a unified, scalable, and cost-effective solution for virtual care delivery, revolutionizing access to healthcare.”

For more information or to get started, please email support@dasavaglobal.com or business@vsdigitalhealth.com .

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

