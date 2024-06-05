A UNIQUE EXPLORATION OF GAME WRITING ROLLS INTO THE AMERICAN WRITERS MUSEUM

CHICAGO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Writers Museum (AWM) is proud to announce the launch of its latest special exhibit and education initiative, Level Up: Writers & Gamers . The exhibit opened on May 24, 2024, with a private reception attended by key contributors, including Keisha Howard , founder of Sugar Gamers and a member of the Level Up Curating Team.





Level Up: Writers & Gamers explores the captivating world of game writing and its profound impact on American culture. With the gaming industry now surpassing the music and movie industries combined in annual revenue, this exhibit showcases the evolution of game writing from the advent of Dungeons & Dragons in the 1970s to Baldur’s Gate III and other immersive video games of the present day. Spanning two gallery spaces at the AWM, Level Up features renowned game writers such as Michael Pondsmith, creator of the tabletop roleplaying game Cyberpunk, and Monte Cook, co-creator of the 3rd edition of Dungeons & Dragons.





Howard expressed her excitement about the exhibit, stating, "Reading was my first love, offering an escape into new worlds, much like gameplay does today. The stories writers wrote shaped my identity and fueled my career in game development and community building. As a South Sider, I'm thrilled to see this exhibit in Chicago. Exhibits like this will spark the next generation of game writers."





The entrance to the exhibit boldly declares, "Game writing is a form of magic. Writers give us stories, and players level them up by filling in the blank spaces with their actions. No other form is quite as interactive or collaborative. Games are the only art form that allow readers to tell the story with writers."





Visitors to Level Up will encounter a timeline on the northern wall of the Meijer Gallery, featuring six writers, six tabletop games, and six video games, representing each decade starting from the 1970s. The timeline also highlights key events in gaming history. The southern wall of the gallery houses five bays, each featuring an interactive element exploring topics such as Live Action Role-Playing (LARP), Writing to Play, Create a Character, Perception Check, and What is Game Writing?





The Roberta Rubin Writer's Room has been transformed into a cozy basement, complete with wood wall paneling, where visitors can immerse themselves in a board game or explore gaming books. The room showcases game artwork and information, while video screens display a virtual aquarium and testimonials from industry professionals and visitors about the inspiring nature of gaming. The AWM is actively collecting testimonials to be shown in the exhibit on a rotating basis.





General admission grants access to the Level Up exhibit, running through May 5, 2025, and groups of 10 or more can enjoy discounted rates and reserve a gaming table for a full session or campaign within the museum, enhancing their experience.





In conjunction with the exhibit, the AWM will host a series of public programs throughout 2024-2025, featuring expert gamers, writers, developers, and scholars. For more information about the museum and its upcoming events, please visit https://americanwritersmuseum.org/ .





The Level Up exhibit is made possible through the support of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Tourism Attraction Grant Program, as well as contributions from various corporations, foundations, and individuals.





Additional members of the curating team, led by Project Manager Ari Bachechi, AWM Assistant Director, Operations & Exhibits, include Jennifer Helen Allaway , Derek Tyler Attico , Alexander Bevier , Brandon Crilly , Patrick Jagoda , Howard Andrew Jones , Jon Peterson , and Dedren Snead .





