Asia Broadband Digital Asset Division to Launch Its 3rd Limited Edition NFT Collection on the Bitcoin Network

LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will launch its 3rd limited edition NFT collection, the Golden Baboons Bitcoin Ordinals. Bitcoin Ordinals, also known as Bitcoin NFTs, are a unique type of non-fungible token (NFT) that allows users to attach data to individual satoshis on the Bitcoin blockchain. Satoshis are the smallest unit of Bitcoin, with 100,000,000 satoshis making up a single Bitcoin. The diversity of data attached to satoshis can include text, images, videos or other digital assets.



The limited edition of 888 Ordinal Baboons will launch Friday, June 28, 2024. The cost to mint will be .000888 BTC and will be backed by AABB with a half gram of gold. Shareholders/collectors/NFT enthusiasts are invited to visit GoldenBaboons.com and the “How To…” tab for step-by-step directions on opening a bitcoin wallet and more information on the collection.

Soon to be on the Bitcoin blockchain, the Golden Baboons Bitcoin Ordinals collection is another distinctive digital asset which expands the Company’s vision of branding on multiple chains, as the original collection the Golden Baboons Mining Club in 2023 is on Ethereum and the Golden Rascals earlier this year was launched on Solana.

“Our new Golden Baboons Bitcoin Ordinals collection will broaden our market appeal and awareness reach in the NFT space and additionally for AABB,” expressed Chris Torres, the Company President and CEO.

The Company’s NFT and digital assets team continues to build its vibrant Social Entertainment Utility by offering collaborative game and prize nights with many projects across Web3, while backing all the Company’s NFTs with a half gram of gold.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-866-9054

