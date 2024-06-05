First Orion Launches AFFIRM Reputation Monitoring Solution, Expands Suite of Calling Solutions for U.S. Businesses

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions, announces the launch of AFFIRM Reputation Monitoring – a next-generation solution enabling businesses to monitor their outbound call displays and safeguard their brand reputation. As part of First Orion’s reputation management suite, AFFIRM provides automated insights into how a business call is labeled by the three major U.S. carriers and appears on a consumer’s mobile device.



With AFFIRM, customers are provided phone numbers to incorporate into their normal outbound dialing practices. First Orion collects and analyzes the data from these calls and records key attributes, which are available through First Orion’s online portal, providing easy monitoring and notification.

With daily reporting, customers can validate how their calls display on end user mobile devices, such as an anonymous 10-digit number, tagged as scam or spam, or as a branded call. The end goal is to ensure that businesses are informed about their outbound calls and that their calls are delivered with the correct information. Armed with this knowledge, customers can take action to improve calling practices and programs, if necessary.

“AFFIRM is a major step forward in helping businesses protect their call reputation,” said Scott Hambuchen, Chief Product Officer of First Orion. “By offering an easy-to-use system for call display monitoring, alerts, and detailed insights, we give businesses more confidence by knowing how their calls to customers are displayed. Our product is unique in that we achieve this without spoofing outbound numbers, thus maintaining trust with both carriers and customers.”

AFFIRM Reputation Monitoring includes a robust set of features:

Active, Automated Monitoring : Businesses can monitor their call labeling across all U.S. major mobile carriers.

: Businesses can monitor their call labeling across all U.S. major mobile carriers. Spam and Scam Alerts : Receive notifications for any spam or scam tags.

: Receive notifications for any spam or scam tags. Detailed Reports : Access detailed call data and tagging history through the Customer Portal.

: Access detailed call data and tagging history through the Customer Portal. User-friendly Dashboard: A comprehensive dashboard overviews call labeling, spam tagging events, and call validation results.

Pacific Debt Relief, a First Orion customer, began using AFFIRM to improve efficiency and better connect with customers.

“First Orion’s AFFIRM has been a game-changer for us. It has not only saved us time and money but has also ensured that our reputation remains intact, allowing us to maintain our high customer satisfaction rating,” says Anthony Zoblescin, Director of Information Technology at Pacific Debt Relief. “We were testing our own numbers using three phones, one from each provider. AFFIRM solved all that through automation, which saved us 617 hours in a month to do manually.”

To use AFFIRM, businesses must register their business phone numbers, a free service through First Orion that vets and verifies the company and phone numbers. AFFIRM Reputation Monitoring is now available for businesses of all sizes with monthly pricing options. For more information, visit firstorion.com/affirm.

About First Orion

Since 2008, First Orion has been transforming the phone call experience by pioneering communication branding and protection solutions. As the leader in branded communications, First Orion enables businesses to confidently display their identity on calls, fostering trust and improving customer relations. With a relentless focus on identity and security, the company provides robust protection against unwanted calls, establishing itself as a leader in call transparency. Aligned with major U.S. mobile carriers and revered by Fortune 500 enterprises, First Orion champions the enhancement of customer interactions and defining new industry boundaries.

