Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market to Grow at CAGR of 13.15% through 2033 - Rising Investment in Logistics Industry to Propel Growth

Newark, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the anti-counterfeit packaging market will grow from USD 124.52 Billion in 2023 to USD 428.33 Billion by 2033. The global demand for anti-counterfeit packaging is expanding, leading to a rise in demand for limiting the sales of illicit products. Numerous companies are venturing into the anti-counterfeit packaging sector to safeguard their brand name.



Key Insight of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market



The North American region will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The North American region will hold a significant market share due to the rapid growth of the end-user industries. The U.S. and Canada, two of the region's developed economies, are investing in developing innovative technology to limit the illegitimate trade of drugs, food and beverages, consumer goods, and luxury products. The government focuses on implementing standards and codes to simplify the supply chain for several industries. The USA’s expanding electrical and electronics industry also drives the region's need for anti-counterfeit packaging.



The forensic markers segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The technology segment is divided into forensic markers, mass encoding, holograms, RFID, and tamper evidence. The forensic markers segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical counterfeiting can be identified with the use of forensic indicators. They are integrated into pharmaceutical items' packaging during production and are invisible without specialized equipment. Forensic markers are hidden security elements that require laboratory examination or sophisticated reading technologies to validate.



The food and beverages segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The end-user segment is divided into pharmaceutical, food and beverages, electrical and electronics, automotive, personal care, apparel and footwear, luxury products and others. The food and beverages segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The health concerns that untraceable and unregulated edible goods can offer to customers are a more ominous factor that the food and beverage industries need to address.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 124.52 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 428.33 Billion CAGR 13.15% No. of Pages in Report 239 Segments Covered Technology, Transaction Type, Regions Drivers Increasing number of counterfeit products Opportunities Public spending for controlling illicit trading

Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising demand for brand protection



The market for counterfeit goods is expanding quickly. These illicit activities have serious repercussions, including lost sales and irreparable brand harm. In the current situation, digital anti-counterfeiting packaging solutions are the go-to solution for preventing financial losses, health hazards, and other criminal activities. It contributes to the security of pharmaceutical, luxury, and electronics goods along the whole value chain. Furthermore, it guarantees that products are authentic and secure while shielding companies and consumers from fake goods. Barcode technology is widely used by brands in their packaging. Customers can identify a brand product's uniqueness by scanning its barcode. Anti-counterfeiting in this context stops the unapproved manufacture or sale of counterfeit goods. Furthermore, it guarantees that products are authentic and secure while shielding companies and consumers from fake goods.



Restraint: Requires backend infrastructure



The requirement of backend infrastructure limits the use of anti-counterfeit packaging. Digital training of employees is necessary, and the solutions should be end-to-end. The marketing department must be onboarded to gain optimum advantage of the anti-counterfeit packaging technology. These need a costly technological infrastructure and are not impervious to hacking entirely.



Opportunity: Increasing investment in the pharmaceutical supply chain



The pharmaceutical supply chain's first steps are the R&D and drug approval procedures. The drug supply chain is time- and money-consuming and recalls and regulatory changes are always possible. The healthcare sector needs to use cutting-edge technology to save costs and create more efficient procedures to become more profitable. Several variables, including unlicensed wholesalers, illegitimate online pharmacies, unauthorized distributors, and several international importation routes, contribute to counterfeit drug sales. Governments are providing several incentives for pharmaceutical businesses to collaborate with stable groups of suppliers. Specifically, investment in developing sophisticated data methods will enable them to collaborate quickly and efficiently with more supply chain partners while resolutely meeting the high standards of R&D teams.



Challenges: Lower awareness



The primary obstacle confronting the anti-counterfeit packaging industry is increasing public awareness of the application of this technology for determining the product's inventiveness. The businesses in this industry must educate the public about the benefits of packaging technology.



Some of the major players operating in the anti-counterfeit packaging market are:



• Alien Technology Corp

• Flint Group

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Alpvision

• Zebra Technologies

• Sicapa

• TraceLink Inc

• Inksure Technologies

• Authentix Inc.

• Catalent Pharma Solution Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Technology:



• Forensic Markers

• Mass Encoding

• Holograms

• RFID

• Tamper Evidence



By End-user:



• Pharmaceutical

• Food and Beverages

• Electrical and Electronics

• Automotive

• Personal Care

• Apparel and Footwear

• Luxury Products

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



