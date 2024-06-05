New Global Study Reveals Instore Shopping Trends Led by Consumer Preference and Gen Z

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shopping Trends: Instore Shopping" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understand how retailers and consumers globally are using the instore shopping channel.

Report Scope:

  • Consumer preference for shopping in stores remains, especially in Spain
  • Growth in instore shopping is led by Gen Z
  • Consumers are polarized on using checkout free stores

  • Understand key trends in global instore shopping across a range of sectors
  • Access key data on how consumers are shopping instore globally to aid channel strategy
  • Use our in depth analysis of trends to identify the opportunities for growth in the instore channel

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Trends Within Instore Shopping
  • Technology to enhance the instore shopping experience
  • Contactless stores and checkout options
  • Experiential stores with an emphasis on personalization
  • Offering sustainable services instore
  • Consumer Insights
  • Methodology & Contacts

Company Coverage:

  • 7-Eleven
  • Amazon
  • Converse
  • Cook
  • Decathlon
  • IKEA
  • JD.com
  • Levi's
  • Liberty
  • Loewe
  • New Balance
  • Polene
  • Reformation
  • River Island
  • Rixo
  • Taobao
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Under Armour
  • Uniqlo
  • Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fqkgt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
