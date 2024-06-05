New Global Study Reveals Instore Shopping Trends Led by Consumer Preference and Gen Z

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shopping Trends: Instore Shopping" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understand how retailers and consumers globally are using the instore shopping channel.

Report Scope:

Consumer preference for shopping in stores remains, especially in Spain

Growth in instore shopping is led by Gen Z

Consumers are polarized on using checkout free stores

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Trends Within Instore Shopping

Technology to enhance the instore shopping experience

Contactless stores and checkout options

Experiential stores with an emphasis on personalization

Offering sustainable services instore

Consumer Insights

Methodology & Contacts

Company Coverage:

7-Eleven

Amazon

Converse

Cook

Decathlon

IKEA

JD.com

Levi's

Liberty

Loewe

New Balance

Polene

Reformation

River Island

Rixo

Taobao

Ulta Beauty

Under Armour

Uniqlo

Walmart

