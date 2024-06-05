Crypto and Derivatives Platform Ouinex Raises Over $5M Following Sellout Event in Paris

Paris, France, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ouinex, the leading secure and high-speed digital assets trading platform, has raised $5 million in a series of private rounds. The most recent Private 2 token sales round was sold out within hours of the launch to its exclusive private community; Ouinex raised $1,000,000, bringing its total funds raised to an impressive $5.2 million.

These results underscore the unwavering support and enthusiasm of Ouinex’s dedicated user base that exceeds 50,000 community members. The round, conducted exclusively within the Ouinex community, saw an overwhelming response from investors, highlighting their confidence in the platform's innovative vision and future prospects.

"Our Private 2 token sales round is a testament to the strength and dedication of our community," said Ilies Larbi, CEO of Ouinex. "We are thrilled to have raised over $5 million without spending a single marketing dollar, showcasing the power of our user-driven approach and the value our platform delivers to investors."

Ouinex's commitment to prioritizing its community's involvement in the fundraising process has solidified its position in the crypto trading space. By engaging exclusively with qualified active traders, Ouinex ensures that its user base remains actively involved in shaping the platform's future.

Last month, Ouinex hosted a full-day conference in Paris, which showcased the collective anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding Ouinex. Backed by Interactiv Trading, the event gathered over 500 attendees, predominantly high net-worth active traders. Nearly all of them confirmed holding $OUIX investments from the startup's presale rounds.

The $5 million raised by Ouinex will be strategically allocated to further enhance the platform and secure additional regulatory licenses. Ouinex expresses its heartfelt gratitude to its community for their overwhelming support and looks forward to delivering a revolutionary platform that meets the evolving needs of its users.

