High Roller Technologies Releases Fruta for the Latin American Market

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, operator of HighRoller.com, a premium brand in online gaming and a destination for high rollers, announced today the launch of its second active iCasino brand, Fruta. This is part of High Roller Technologies’ multi-brand strategy, and expansion into the burgeoning Latin American, Spanish-speaking gaming markets. Following a successful soft launch in December 2023, the full rollout of Fruta through existing marketing channels is now ongoing with further market expansion planned over the course of 2024.



Fruta is the ultimate gaming destination, offering a wide range of thrilling games and enticing jackpots. Players can immerse themselves in the excitement of slots, roulette, blackjack, and a variety of other games tailored to fulfill their gaming desires. With their very own concierge messaging service, Fruta offers a high roller’s touch. Players have the chance to receive up to 20% weekly cashback, engage in live tournaments, revel in cash drops, participate in wager races, and seize opportunities to win exciting giveaways.

The Latin American region is rapidly emerging as a massive opportunity in the global iGaming and gambling market. With a vast, untapped population of over 670 million, widespread adoption of mobile devices, coinciding with a shift to regulation in key markets, and a growing interest in online entertainment, the region presents a compelling environment for growth. A report released by Vixio Regulatory Intelligence projects Latin America’s regulated online gambling market to quadruple in size and reach $6.75 billion in annual revenue by 2027.

High Roller CEO, Ben Clemes commented, “With the release of HighRoller.com we introduced an unparalleled luxury gaming experience tailored for our esteemed high roller customer base, featuring premium content and exceptional service. As we look ahead, we anticipate the launch of at least one new iCasino brand within the next twelve months as part of our multi-brand strategy. This initiative aims to bolster our market presence in current markets, while also reducing our customer acquisition costs and increasing our demographic footprint and the lifetime value of our customer base.”

Mr. Clemes continued, “It is important that with each brand that we add to our portfolio, we ensure the maximum return on our investment. With Fruta, we found a premium brand that not only resonated with existing and new customers in the markets where we are already established, but also opens up new opportunities in the growing LATAM and Spanish-speaking markets. The speed from conception to launch is a testament to the capability of our in-house developed technologies and the excellence of our operational teams.”

High Roller’s proprietary platform is based around a set of gaming products, referred to as iCasino and offers players in select markets a wide range of games, including many that are available in land-based casinos- video slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and video poker, currently more than 3,000 games from over 50 providers.

About High Roller Technologies Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. operates as a global online gaming operator. The Company offers a compelling real money online casino platform with enhanced search engine optimization, direct API integrations, faster load times, and better scalability. High Roller Technologies serves customers worldwide.

