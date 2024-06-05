Global Moringa Seeds & Biomass Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 5,978.1 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global moringa seeds & biomass market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 5,978.1 million by 2032 from US$ 2,892.7 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The demand for moringa seeds and biomass has been significantly influenced by several synergistic factors, aligning with contemporary market trends and consumer preferences. A pivotal driver is the increasing consumer inclination towards natural, organic, and sustainable products. As health consciousness and environmental awareness rise, moringa-based products are gaining popularity due to their high nutritional value and versatile applications across various sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics.

The adoption of moringa seeds and biomass in renewable energy initiatives is another major factor propelling the moringa seeds & biomass market. With a global focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, moringa's potential as a biofuel source is becoming more recognized. The biofuel market is expected to grow from US$ 136.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 245.7 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.7%, driving the demand for moringa biomass.

In the realm of agriculture and livestock farming, moringa seeds and biomass are proving to be invaluable. Smallholder livestock farmers, particularly those in vulnerable regions, are turning to drought-tolerant crops like moringa to combat food insecurity and climate change impacts. Moringa's leaf biomass yield can reach up to 6 tons per hectare per year under optimized conditions, making it an ideal fodder crop. Studies have shown that increasing plant density and optimizing harvest frequency can significantly enhance biomass yield, benefiting both farmers and livestock.

The burgeoning food and beverage industry, especially in developing nations, is another critical driver of the global moringa seeds & biomass market. The proliferation of restaurants, hotels, and other food outlets is increasing the demand for moringa-based ingredients. This growth is reflected in the global moringa seeds & biomass market. Health and wellness trends are also contributing to the rising demand for moringa seeds. Known for their medicinal benefits, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, moringa seeds are increasingly being used in supplements and functional foods. The global nutraceutical market is anticipated to grow from US$ 382.51 billion in 2023 to US$ 722.49 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.4%, reflecting the rising interest in health-boosting products like moringa.

Snapshot of Competitive Landscape: Top 6 Tier 3 Players Holds More than 40% Market Share of Global Moringa Seeds & Biomass Market

Leading companies such as Grenera Nutrients Private Limited, Earth Expo Company, Medikonda Nutrients, Tropical Palm Herb Manufacturing, Vyora Herbals Private Limited. are at the forefront of this market, collectively holding around 40% to 45% of the market share. Their prominence highlights the competitive landscape and the significant investments being made to capitalize on the growing demand for moringa-based dietary supplements. As the market continues to expand, the versatility, nutritional benefits, and consumer trust in moringa products will likely sustain its dominance in the dietary supplements industry.

Key Findings in Moringa Seeds & Biomass market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 5,978.1 Million CAGR 8.4% Largest Region (2023) Europe (31.3%) By Product Seed (98.9%) By Application Dietary Supplements (34.3%) By Distribution Business to Consumer (61.7%) Top Trends Surging demand for organic and plant-based nutrition

Moringa seeds and biomass are finding increasing applications in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, and biofuel production.

Rising Adoption of moringa as a sustainable crop with nutritional benefits and water purification properties Top Drivers Increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of moringa, such as its high content of antioxidants, iron, protein, and phytochemicals

Moringa's versatility as a sustainable crop with diverse applications across industries is driving its cultivation and market demand.

The higher market value and export potential of moringa seeds compared to biomass are creating lucrative economic opportunities for farmers and exporters. Top Challenges Moringa market faces intense competition and pricing pressures, which can squeeze profit margins for vendors and manufacturers.

The Dominance of Dietary Supplements in Moringa Seeds & Biomass Market, Contribute over 34.3% Market Revenue

Moringa seeds and biomass have seen a remarkable surge in demand within the dietary supplements market, driven by their impressive nutritional profile and health benefits. Moringa, often referred to as the "miracle tree", boasts an unparalleled nutrient density. It contains 10 times more vitamins than carrots, 7 times more vitamin C than oranges, 17 times more calcium than milk, and 15 times more potassium than bananas. Such high levels of essential nutrients make it a highly attractive ingredient for health-conscious consumers looking to enhance their diet with natural and plant-based supplements. This nutritional richness, combined with its ability to significantly increase blood antioxidant levels, reduce blood sugar levels, and sustain inflammation reduction, positions moringa as a powerhouse in the dietary supplements industry.

The market for moringa ingredients has been expanding at a rapid pace. Such growth is not merely a reflection of moringa's nutritional benefits but also a testament to the growing consumer awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy diet. In 2023 alone, the dietary supplements segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the global moringa seeds & biomass market, representing 34.3% of the total market. This dominance underscores the widespread acceptance and popularity of moringa-based products among consumers.

The versatility of moringa further amplifies its appeal in the dietary supplements sector. Available in various forms such as leaf powder, tea, oil, and seeds, moringa can be easily incorporated into a wide range of health products. This flexibility allows manufacturers to develop a diverse array of supplements that cater to different consumer needs and preferences. Additionally, moringa's high protein content, ranging from 19% to 29%, and significant dietary fiber content (19% to 37%) make it an excellent choice for those seeking comprehensive nutritional supplements. Its caloric value, providing about 205 to 350 calories per gram, also adds to its desirability as a dietary component.

The Golden Seeds of Moringa Worth Over US$ 2,862.55 Million in 2023: Redefining Health and Economic Prosperity

The outlook for moringa seeds is exceptionally promising, in the global moringa seeds & biomass market driven by their nutritional superiority, diverse applications, and increasing global demand. Moringa seeds, rich in essential nutrients, antioxidants, and phytochemicals, offer significant health benefits, making them a preferred choice in the health supplement market. For instance, moringa seeds contain high levels of antioxidants, including quercetin and chlorogenic acid, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation. Additionally, they provide 25 times more iron than spinach, making them a potent source of this essential nutrient.

The global moringa market was valued at approximately USD 2,892.7 million in 2023, with seeds contributing a significant portion. This market value is driven by the extensive use of moringa seeds in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics. The cosmetic industry, in particular, has seen a 15% annual growth in demand for moringa seed oil due to its moisturizing and anti-aging properties. Furthermore, moringa seeds offer a protein content of around 30-40%, making them an excellent plant-based protein source, further boosting their demand over moringa biomass.

Economically, moringa seeds present a lucrative opportunity for farmers and exporters in the moringa seeds & biomass market. The export of moringa seeds from India increased by 20% in the last two years, highlighting their growing international demand. Farmers growing moringa seeds report a 30% higher income compared to those focusing on biomass due to the higher market value. Additionally, moringa seeds have been recognized for their ability to purify water, making them valuable in developing regions. Consumer preferences are shifting towards plant-based, organic health products, further boosting the demand for moringa seeds. The global dietary supplements market, which includes moringa seeds, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026. This trend is evident in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, which have shown significant market growth.

India is the Largest Exporter In Global Moringa Seeds & Biomass Market

India’s favorable climate and agricultural conditions, particularly in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Odisha, create an ideal environment for moringa cultivation. These regions benefit from the right combination of temperature, rainfall, and soil quality, ensuring high-yield and premium-quality moringa produce. Additionally, substantial governmental support and subsidies, such as those provided by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and state governments like Tamil Nadu, empower farmers to overcome challenges related to seed quality, mechanization, marketing, and storage.

The rising global demand for moringa, driven by its extensive health benefits, has further propelled India's export growth in the moringa seeds & biomass market. Moringa's rich content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants makes it highly sought after, particularly in health-conscious markets such as the USA, Western Europe, and Japan. In 2023, India led the world in moringa seed exports, with 4,142 shipments. The United States was the largest importer, receiving 1,116 shipments, followed by Germany with 297 shipments, and Hong Kong with 253 shipments.

Indian exporters, such as Terry Exports LLP, maintain rigorous production standards and hold certifications like GMP, ISO, and USDA, which enhance the global trust and reliability of Indian moringa products. Strategic partnerships and a broad market reach enable these companies to cater to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, wellness, food, beverage, and spa industries. As a result, India has solidified its reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality moringa products.

India's strategic advantages, combined with government support and rising global demand, position it as the largest exporter of moringa seed and biomass. With its ability to produce high-quality moringa products and extensive market reach, India is set to maintain and expand its leading position in the global market.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Dominant Force in the Global Moringa Seeds & Biomass Market Thanks to Largest Production and Consumption across India, China, and the Philippines

The Asia Pacific region has firmly established itself as the largest producer and consumer of moringa seeds and biomass, a dominance rooted in its unique geographical and cultural advantages. The tropical and subtropical climates prevalent in countries such as India and the Philippines create ideal conditions for moringa cultivation, resulting in high yields. For instance, India alone accounts for approximately 80% of the world's moringa production, with an estimated 2.2 million tons of moringa pods produced annually. Additionally, the extensive agricultural lands available in nations like India, which boasts around 68 million hectares of irrigated cropland, further bolster production capabilities.

Government support plays a crucial role in this dominance. Many Asia Pacific countries provide subsidies and other forms of assistance to farmers, encouraging the expansion of moringa cultivation. In India, the government has initiated several programs to promote moringa farming, leading to a significant increase in the area under cultivation, giving a strong boost to the moringa seeds & biomass market growth. The region also benefits from a rich tradition of using moringa in both medicine and cuisine, particularly in India and the Philippines, where traditional knowledge and practices continue to support widespread cultivation. The global demand for moringa products has not gone unnoticed, prompting many farmers to increase their production to tap into lucrative export markets. For example, India's moringa exports were valued at approximately $53 million in 2022, reflecting the growing international demand.

Investment in agricultural research has also led to improved cultivation techniques, ensuring higher productivity and sustainability. The sustainable farming practices adopted in the region have improved soil health and crop yields, while the availability of affordable labor supports large-scale moringa farming operations. Advanced irrigation infrastructure, especially in China and India, ensures consistent and high-quality production, further solidifying the region's leading position in the global market. In China, the adoption of advanced irrigation techniques has resulted in a 20% increase in moringa yield per hectare.

On the consumption front, the Asia Pacific region's large population of approximately 4.7 billion people creates a substantial consumer base for moringa seeds & biomass market. Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with moringa has driven up consumption, particularly in urban areas where dietary shifts towards plant-based foods are more pronounced. Traditional use of moringa in local diets and medicine also ensures steady demand. In the Philippines, moringa is a staple in many households, with an estimated 70% of the population consuming moringa in some form regularly.

