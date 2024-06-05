Global Tumor Ablation Market Report 2024: Case Studies on Radiofrequency Ablation Analysis and Ablation of Localized Renal Tumor

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tumor Ablation Market Size, Share & Trends by Technology, Product, Mode, Cancer, End User & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tumor ablation market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2029 from USD 0.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2029. Aging population, coupled with a rise in tumor cases such as osteoid osteoma, has increased the demand for these products. Moreover, increased awareness of ablation procedures over conventional procedures has driven demand for tumor ablation systems.







The radiofrequency ablation segment of technology segment held the largest share of the market in 2023



The tumor ablation market is segmented based on technology into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), cryoablation, and irreversible electroporation (IRE). As the global population ages, conditions affecting the major organs are more prevalent, contributing to the demand for supportive and rehabilitative solutions. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development and incorporation of ablation systems, expanding the market further.



The generators segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on product type, the tumor ablation market is segmented into generators and probes/electrodes. The generators segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The probes/electrodes market is witnessing growth due to recent regulatory approvals of ablation systems and favourable reimbursement policies. The probes/electrodes have undergone certain technological advancements supporting the precise ablation procedure. The growing awareness of the importance of early detection and the shift towards value-based healthcare has also contributed to the increasing demand for soft and elastic braces and its growing market.



The laparoscopic ablation segment for mode of treatment segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on mode of treatment, the tumor ablation market is segmented into surgical ablation, laparoscopic ablation, and percutaneous ablation . The surgical ablation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Growing investments in R&D and rising demand for less invasive alternative is driving the growth of this segment.



The liver cancer segment for application segment held held the largest share of the market in 2022.



Based on application, the tumor ablation market is segmented into liver cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, kidney cancer, and other applications. The liver cancer was the major segment, accounted for the largest share of the tumor ablation market in 2023. Rising cancer incidence is supported by the increasing aging population. This ultimately drives the adoption of tumor ablation systems. A rising number of campaigns for the early detection of symptoms is also contributing to the increasing utilization of ablation treatment in end-user facilities.



The cancer care center segment for the end user segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The tumor ablation market is segmented by end user into hospitals and clinics, cancer care centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023. The emphasis on non- and minimally invasive treatment among the geriatric population helps the growing preference for ablation treatment solutions, driving the integration of tumor ablation systems into hospital settings.



The market in the North America region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The North America tumor ablation market is expected to hold a major share during the forecast period. The US market holds a dominating position in the North American market, primarily due to the region's high healthcare spending, rising prevalence of target diseases, a growing number of non-invasive treatments, and technological advancements in ablation systems.



This report provides insights on the following :

Analysis of key drivers (increasing cancer incidence and rising geriatric population, rising focus on minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in the field of tumor ablation, rising number of awareness campaigns and early detection), restraints (high cost of tumor ablation systems, unfavorable reimbursement scenario), opportunities (rising healthcare expenditure across emerging countries, increasing number of hospitals), and challenges (rising adoption of refurbished tumor ablation systems, hospital budget cuts) influencing the growth of the tumor ablation market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the tumor ablation market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets-the report analyses the tumor ablation market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the tumor ablation market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players - such as Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Olympus (Japan), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US) among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Tumor Ablation Market, Technology, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Tumor Ablation Market, by Product Type, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Tumor Ablation Market, by Mode of Treatment, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Tumor Ablation Market, by Application, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Tumor Ablation Market, by End-user, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Tumor Ablation Market: Geographic Snapshot

Premium Insights

Tumor Ablation Market Overview -Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth

North America: Tumor Ablation Market, by Technology -Microwave Ablation Segment to Register Significant Growth in North America During Forecast Period

Europe: Tumor Ablation Market, by Application -Liver Cancer Segment to Dominate Market in Europe During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific: Tumor Ablation Market, by End-user -Hospitals & Clinics Segment to Continue to Hold Largest Share in Asia-Pacific Market

Geographic Snapshot of Tumor Ablation Market - China to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Cancer Incidence and Rising Geriatric Population

Rising Focus on Minimally Invasive Procedures

Technological Advancements in Field of Tumor Ablation

Rising Number of Awareness Campaigns and Early Detection

Restraints

High Cost of Tumor Ablation Systems

Unfavorable Regulatory Scenario

Opportunities

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Across Emerging Economies

Increasing Number of Hospitals

Challenges

Rising Adoption of Refurbished Tumor Ablation Systems

Hospital Budget Cuts

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Radiofrequency Ablation Analysis Case Study

Case Study 2: Ablation of Localized Renal Tumor

Companies Featured

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Medtech (Ethicon)

Stryker Corporation

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Angiodynamics, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edap Tms SA

Mermaid Medical

Canyon Medical Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Bioventus Inc.

Icecure Medical Ltd.

Conmed Corporation

Monteris Medical

Mianyang Sonic Electronic

Rf Medical

Minimax Medical Holding Group

Sonablate

Eco Medical Technology (Nanjing) Co. Ltd.

Starmed Co. Ltd.

Surgnova

Creo Medical

Medsphere Shanghai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzsvtz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment