Concrete Sealer Market worth $ 3.20 Billion by 2031: Coherent Market Insights, Inc

Burlingame, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concrete sealer market is projected to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 3.20 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, as per a recent study by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. The concrete sealer market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising infrastructure development activities and increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings around the world.



Market Dynamics:

The concrete sealer market is driven by rising construction activities across both commercial and residential sectors. According to the global construction 2030 report, the global construction output is expected to grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion by 2030. Also, increasing penetration of e-commerce and logistics sectors is driving the demand for warehouses and cold storage facilities which utilize large amounts of concrete structures which require sealing for protection. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding preserving the aesthetics and protecting concrete surfaces from corrosion, dust, and chemicals is propelling the concrete sealer market growth.

Global Concrete Sealer Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.06 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $3.20 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising construction activities



• Demand for decorative concrete finishing Restraints & Challenges • Strict environmental regulations & competition in the market



• Requirement of specialized equipment and skilled labor

Market Trends:

With growing environmental concerns, there is increased demand for bio-based and sustainable concrete sealers. These eco-friendly sealers provides similar protective features as traditional sealers and are plant/mineral based thus reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

Solvent-based sealers are gaining increased acceptance compared to water-based sealers due to better penetration and adhesion to concrete surfaces. They are also cheaper than water-based sealers and have shorter drying times. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key Opportunities:

The growing construction industry worldwide is expected to drive the demand for concrete sealers during the forecast period. Concrete sealers are widely used in residential and commercial construction for protecting and beautifying concrete surfaces such as floors, driveways, countertops etc. With rising urbanization and increasing investments in infrastructure development, the construction of buildings, roads and other structures is witnessing strong growth. This will subsequently increase the consumption of concrete and boost the concrete sealer market.

The repair and renovation of existing infrastructure is another major opportunity for the concrete sealer market. Concrete surfaces degrade over time due to wear and tear from weathering, environmental pollution, etc. This leads to issues like cracks, staining and loss of shine. Concrete sealing helps restore the aesthetic appeal and integrity of damaged concrete. With the aging of developed nations' building stocks and infrastructure, repair and renovation activities are growing. This presents an incremental demand for concrete sealers above new construction.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global concrete sealer market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030, owing to the rising construction of buildings and infrastructure worldwide.

On the basis of product, polyurethane segment is expected to hold a dominant position over 35% market share by 2030, owing to its superior chemical and mechanical properties.

On the basis of application, the residential segment accounted for over 50% of global concrete sealer consumption in 2024. This was due to high usage of concrete sealers in applications such as garage flooring, driveways and pool decks in residential projects.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over 40% of the global concrete sealer market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the large and well-established construction industry in the US and Canada.

Key players operating in the concrete sealer market include BASF SE, Seal Source Inc., Curecrete Distribution Inc., Prosoco, W. R. MEADOWS, Inc., AmeriPolish, LYTHIC, Larsen Products, KRETEK Industries Inc. and Kimbol Sealer. These players are focused on new product development and capacity expansion to strengthen their position.

Market Segmentation



By Type:

Pertaining Sealers

Acrylic

Epoxy

Others (Polyurethane, etc.)

By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

By Regional:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



