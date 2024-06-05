French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,485,610,160.00
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 31 MAY 2024
|Total number of shares
|594,244,064
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
|594,244,064
|Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
|573,796,191
This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).
