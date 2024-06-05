Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2024 was $61.97, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.3% and 20.7%, respectively. These compare with the 7.6% and 17.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 16.1% at May 31, 2023.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at May 31, 2024 was $37.25, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.7% and 15.1%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2024 were as follows:
|Industrials
|22.1%
|Information Technology
|21.7%
|Energy
|15.1%
|Financials
|13.2%
|Materials
|11.2%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.7%
|Real Estate
|3.8%
|Communication Services
|1.6%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.6%
The top ten investments which comprised 38.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2024 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|8.2%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.3%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.2%
|Apple Inc.
|3.4%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.4%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.3%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.3%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.1%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.0%
|Dollarama Inc.
|2.7%
