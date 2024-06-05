Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2024 was $61.97, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.3% and 20.7%, respectively. These compare with the 7.6% and 17.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 16.1% at May 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at May 31, 2024 was $37.25, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.7% and 15.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2024 were as follows:

 Industrials22.1% 
 Information Technology21.7% 
 Energy15.1% 
 Financials13.2% 
 Materials11.2% 
 Consumer Discretionary9.7% 
 Real Estate3.8% 
 Communication Services1.6% 
 Cash & Cash Equivalents1.6% 
    

The top ten investments which comprised 38.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2024 were as follows:

 NVIDIA Corporation8.2% 
 TFI International Inc.4.3% 
 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.2% 
 Apple Inc.3.4% 
 The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.4% 
 Franco-Nevada Corporation3.3% 
 WSP Global Inc.3.3% 
 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.1% 
 Mastercard Incorporated3.0% 
 Dollarama Inc.2.7% 
    

