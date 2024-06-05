Questex’s Fierce Network and the Telecommunications Industry Association Open the Call for Submissions for Broadband Nation Awards

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network and the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) today announces the call for submissions for the Broadband Nation Awards. The awards program celebrates outstanding achievements in solutions, programs, use cases, technology, and individual contributions across the broadband sector.



Alejandro Piñero, Senior Director, Broadband, Fierce Network said, “Our awards program features the innovation and excellence redefining broadband throughout the United States. We look forward to learning about the accomplishments from companies and individuals in our industry.”

The awards program categories include:

Best Broadband & Data mapping solution or Initiative

Best Converged Solution – Cable & Connectivity

Best Municipal or Public Connectivity Program

Best Urban Connectivity Technology – Access, Reliability & Affordability

Best Use of 5G FWA For Remote/Rural Connectivity

Enabling Connectivity - Middle Mile Award

Excellence in FTTH Deployment

Excellence in Wireless Neutral Host Networks

Excellence in Satellite Connectivity

Impact Award - Greatest Technical achievement in connecting the unconnected (Individual)

Innovation in State Broadband Deployment Award

Open or Shared Infrastructure & Networking Award

Outstanding Efforts in Driving Workforce Development (Public Sector)

Outstanding Efforts in Driving Workforce Development (Private Sector)

Outstanding Training, Certification or Academic Program for Broadband (Public Sector)

Outstanding Training, Certification or Academic Program for Broadband (Private Sector)

Regional Carrier of the Year (Wireless & Wireline)



The call for submissions is now open here through July 18.

All of the submissions will be reviewed and voted on by an independent panel of judges.

Finalists will be announced on August 20. And winners will be announced at the Broadband Nation Awards reception and dinner on October 10. Register to attend here.

For Broadband Nation Awards sponsorship opportunities, contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

The awards program is part of Broadband Nation Expo, which unites broadband service providers and industry partners with academic, local, state and federal government leaders in a unique venue that will focus on solving complex broadband-related issues such as closing the labor shortage gap and bridging the digital divide once and for all. The event takes place October 9-11 at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Stay connected with Broadband Expo Nation on X and LinkedIn.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kathleen Dean

Broadband Nation Awards

kdean@questex.com