Canon Announces New EOS C400 6K Full-Frame RF Mount Cinema Camera and RF-Mount CINE-SERVO Lens

Melville, NY, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the new Canon EOS C400 cinema camera, with a native RF-mount and full-frame, back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, designed with the film and live production markets in mind. Canon is also proud to announce the company’s first MOUNT ADAPTER PL-RF, and an RF-mount version of the popular and award-winning CINE-SERVO 17-120mm cinema lens.

“Canon is proud to provide filmmakers and videographers with a variety of tools to capture high-quality and visually stunning images,” said Brian Mahar, senior vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The new camera and lens strengthen Canon’s already impressive lineup of cinema products.”

EOS C400 Camera Back-Illuminated Stacked Sensor

For the first time in the cinema EOS system, the Canon EOS C400 camera features a newly developed 6K full-frame, back-illuminated CMOS sensor, with triple-base ISO, allowing the camera to deliver stunning imagery in a wide range of lighting conditions. The base ISOs of 800, 3200, and 12,800 maximize the full dynamic range of the camera.

An additional benefit of the EOS C400 camera’s sensor is the support for the next generation of Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus, Dual Pixel AF II. The back-illuminated stacked positioning offers better light-capturing efficiency, which widens the area of the sensor that can be used for autofocusing. The sensor also empowers faster readout speed, as well as better 4K image quality from 6K oversampling.

EOS C400 Camera Recording Options

The EOS C400 camera records in 6K full-frame up to 60p in 12-bit Cinema RAW Light. By changing the sensor mode, the camera can record 4K RAW up to 120fps and 2K RAW up to 180fps. This is all recorded in Canon’s latest iteration of Cinema RAW Light, which provides three different recording modes to choose from depending on your file size preference and workflow.

Other recording options include the Canon-developed, industry standard XF-AVC codec which can be recorded in 10-bit 4:2:2 with oversampling from the 6K sensor, helping to create rich detail and smooth imagery, at frame rates up to 120P, without the need for cropping the image from the sensor. Canon is also introducing two new recording codecs into the EOS C400 camera, XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S. These formats feature an easy-to-manage naming system and folder structure, while recording in the familiar MP4 format and preserving metadata.

All of these options are recorded to the camera’s CFexpress slot with sub-recording and proxy options available to the SD Card slot, which allows for simultaneous recording even when shooting RAW.

EOS C400 Camera Production Options

For live productions, the EOS C400 camera body features a dedicated 12-pin lens terminal for broadcast and cine-servo lenses, a variety of output and input interfaces including mini-XLR audio inputs, DIN connectors for time code, genlock and return video, 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI monitor outputs, a full-size HDMI output, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, Ethernet and much more. The camera also features SRT protocol for IP streaming of video and audio. For shooting scenarios where the camera will be controlled remotely, you can use the Ethernet port or Wi-Fi connectivity to enable remote control, including support for the Canon Multi-Camera Control app, browser remotes, or the Canon RC-IP100 or RC-IP1000 controllers via use of the included XC protocol.

The EOS C400 camera can also provide frame-by-frame metadata in real-time and post-production to support virtual production workflows. Ready for 180-degree VR shooting, the EOS C400 camera has built-in compatibility with the Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L dual fisheye lens.

CINE-SERVO 17-120mm Cinema Lens

This latest cinema lens from Canon builds upon the legacy of the company’s CINE-SERVO line, with the added benefit of a native RF mount. The additional pins of the RF mount increase communication with RF-mount cameras such as the EOS C400, enabling auto focus, distortion correction and metadata output for virtual productions. The lens comes in either RF or PL mount configurations, with the PL mount version supporting ZEISS eXtended Data and ARIA (Automatic Restoration of Illumination Attenuation)[i].

The lens’ new e-Xs V servo drive unit helps to improve its focus and iris speed, enables focus breathing compensation, and includes a USB-C connector for copying drive unit configurations.

PL to RF Mount Adaptor

Canon is also introducing the newly developed MOUNT ADAPTER PL-RF. This adapter opens up a broad range of PL mount lenses to the EOS C400 camera. The adapter maintains compatibility for Cooke i/Technology metadata communication between camera and lens and includes locking plates to help achieve maximum mount strength. To learn more about these new products and Canon’s array of cinema solutions, please visit here.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon Cinema EOS C400 Full-Frame RF Mount Camera is scheduled to be available in September 2024 for an estimated retail price of $7,999.00*. The CINE-SERVO 17-120mm will be available in October 2024 for an estimated retail price of $23,850.00*. The MOUNT ADAPTER PL-RF will be available in September 2024 for an estimated retail price of $1,599.00. * For more information, including accessory prices and availability, please visit here.

[1] Sony ARIA is a camera function established by Sony and the ARIA name was determined by Sony.

*Specifications, pricing, and availability subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by dealers and may vary.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office