Kneat to Present at the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 13th

LIMERICK, Ireland, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI, OTC: KSIOF), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, today announced that Eddie Ryan, CEO, will present live at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 13th .



DATE: Thursday, June 13th

TIME: 11 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/44WdZwZ

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

In the first quarter of 2024, Kneat announced that it signed Master Services Agreements with two large global companies: a European health and wellness manufacturer of consumer health and wellness products, and a US-headquartered provider of critical care products.

In February 2024, Kneat completed an equity financing for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $20 million in exchange for 6,153,880 common shares from the treasury of the Company.

In May, Kneat announced first-quarter financial results that included year-over-year growth of 35% for revenue to $10.8 million; 52% for SaaS revenue, to $9.7 million; and 48% for gross profit, to $7.9 million.



All dollar amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. We lead the industry in customer satisfaction with an unblemished record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies show a 40% or more reduction in validation cycle times, nearly 20% faster speed to market, and 80% reduced changeover time.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

kneat.com

Katie Keita

Kneat Investor Relations

(902) 706-9074

katie.keita@kneat.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com