CallTower Recognized as Finalist in IE100 2024 Global Awards for Advanced Enterprise Communication Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, LONDON, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, is proud to announce its recognition as a finalist in the prestigious IE 100 2024 Global Awards. CallTower has been shortlisted for the Advanced Enterprise Communication Solutions Specialists of The Year - USA Category, an accolade that highlights the company’s exceptional merit and achievements in the enterprise communication sector.

The International Elite 100 (IE100) Awards are renowned for their rigorous selection process, which includes in-house scrutiny, sector-specific market research, client nominations, referrals, press coverage, and previous industry awards. Out of numerous global nominees, CallTower has emerged as one of the top five finalists, demonstrating its excellence and leadership in the field of enterprise communication solutions.

Seanna Baumgartner, Vice President of Marketing at CallTower, expressed her excitement about this recognition: "Being identified as a finalist in the IE100 2024 global awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at CallTower. We are committed to delivering innovative and effective communication solutions that drive business growth and efficiency for our clients. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in enterprise communications."

The IE100 awards aim to honor firms and individuals demonstrating outstanding achievements across various industries and regions. The comprehensive assessment and selection process ensures that only the most deserving candidates are recognized.

CallTower’s nomination for the Advanced Enterprise Communication Solutions Specialists of The Year - USA Category underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation. As the results are yet to be announced, this recognition alone is a significant milestone for CallTower and its continued pursuit of delivering top-tier communication solutions.

CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally.

