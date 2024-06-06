Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2024 - Two Day On Site Conference Takes Place in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 24-25th 2024

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Circulating Biomarkers & Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2024 Conference is to be held at the Hilton Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 24-25th 2024.
This annual conference brings together academics and industry participants from around the world focused on research, biomarker analyses and therapeutics development leveraging the cargo from various classes of circulating biomarkers including cfDNA, CTCs as well as Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs).
An important component of this conference is to focus upon the development of Liquid Biopsies utilizing circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumour cells (CTCs) and other biomarkers found in biofluids and the use of tools & technologies from related disciplines to enable this.
Presentations, Panel Discussions and Round-Table Workshops from key opinion leaders in the field form the basis of this conference and companies/vendors in the space participate to showcase their most up-to-date product and service offerings.
The nexus of the various conference tracks that together constitute this conference enables scientific exchange, crossovers across fields, as well as networking across disciplines. An important component of this conference is the emphasis on companies and technology innovation driven by the commercial sector -- these are represented via exhibits and technology spotlight presentations throughout the programme of the conference.
Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent conference tracks to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:
- Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2024
- Point-of-Care, Biosensors & Mobile Diagnostics Europe 2024
- Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2024
- Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2024
Key Agenda Topics
- Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) for Liquid Biopsy Development
- Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) for Liquid Biopsy Development
- Emerging Companies in this Space: Technologies, Offerings
- Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Biomarker and Diagnostic Potential
- Tools & Technologies for Isolation and Study of Circulating Biomarkers and EVs
Conference Agenda:
Monday, 24 June 2024
Session Title: Advances in Technologies and Research Efforts in Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles -- 2024
- Nanospresso: Microfluidic Mixing of Nucleic Acids and Excipients to Make Nanomedicines
- Raymond Schiffelers, Professor of Nanomedicine, University Medical Center Utrecht, Netherlands
- Beckman Coulter Life SciencesInnovative Flow Cytometry For Counting and Characterization of Extracellular Vesicles
- Andreas Wicovsky, Sr. Global Market Development Manager Research Flow Cytometry, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
- Particle Metrix GmbHNTA - More than Size and Concentration
- Ingrid Bloss, Sales Manager Europe, Particle Metrix GmbH
- Izon ScienceExtracellular Vesicles: Paving the Way to Automation and Standardization in Precise Isolation and Single-particle Characterization
- Stephane Mazlan, Regional Director (EMEA), Izon Science
- EV MEET Cell: An Efficient EV-Target Cell Interaction through Modulation of the Extracellular Environment of Target Cell
- Sai Kiang Lim, Research Director, Institute of Medical Biology, A*STAR, Singapore
- EV-based Therapeutics Development: No Place for the Weak
- Mario Gimona, Head of Manufacturing, GMP Unit, Paracelsus Medical University Salzburg, Austria
- ExoPulseT Production Platform: 1st, 2nd and 3rd Generation EV
- Marcin Jurga, Chief Scientific Officer, EXO Biologics SA, Belgium
- NanoFACS Isolated Placental Cell- and Size-Specific EVs and T-cell Polarization
- Terry Morgan, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, United States of America
Tuesday, 25 June 2024
Session Title: Biomarkers, Diagnostics and EVs: Regulation and Business
- Recent Developments in IVDR, Including LDTs
- Erik Vollebregt, Partner, Axon Lawyers, Netherlands
- The Power of Scalable POC-Manufacturing in Challenging Times (PPWR, REACH, EU-Legislation)
- Wouter Geurts, Business Development Manager - FILMS , TEKNI-PLEX , Belgium
- Integrating Microphysiological Systems and Extracellular Vesicle-Based Technologies to Advance Regenerative Medicine
- Danilo Tagle, Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS), United States of America
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8eh2k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.