Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2024 - Two Day On Site Conference Takes Place in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 24-25th 2024

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Circulating Biomarkers & Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2024 Conference is to be held at the Hilton Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 24-25th 2024.

This annual conference brings together academics and industry participants from around the world focused on research, biomarker analyses and therapeutics development leveraging the cargo from various classes of circulating biomarkers including cfDNA, CTCs as well as Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs).

An important component of this conference is to focus upon the development of Liquid Biopsies utilizing circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumour cells (CTCs) and other biomarkers found in biofluids and the use of tools & technologies from related disciplines to enable this.

Presentations, Panel Discussions and Round-Table Workshops from key opinion leaders in the field form the basis of this conference and companies/vendors in the space participate to showcase their most up-to-date product and service offerings.

The nexus of the various conference tracks that together constitute this conference enables scientific exchange, crossovers across fields, as well as networking across disciplines. An important component of this conference is the emphasis on companies and technology innovation driven by the commercial sector -- these are represented via exhibits and technology spotlight presentations throughout the programme of the conference.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent conference tracks to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2024

Point-of-Care, Biosensors & Mobile Diagnostics Europe 2024

Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2024

Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2024

Key Agenda Topics

Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) for Liquid Biopsy Development

Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) for Liquid Biopsy Development

Emerging Companies in this Space: Technologies, Offerings

Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Biomarker and Diagnostic Potential

Tools & Technologies for Isolation and Study of Circulating Biomarkers and EVs

Conference Agenda:

Monday, 24 June 2024

Session Title: Advances in Technologies and Research Efforts in Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles -- 2024

Nanospresso: Microfluidic Mixing of Nucleic Acids and Excipients to Make Nanomedicines Raymond Schiffelers, Professor of Nanomedicine, University Medical Center Utrecht, Netherlands

Beckman Coulter Life SciencesInnovative Flow Cytometry For Counting and Characterization of Extracellular Vesicles Andreas Wicovsky, Sr. Global Market Development Manager Research Flow Cytometry, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Particle Metrix GmbHNTA - More than Size and Concentration Ingrid Bloss, Sales Manager Europe, Particle Metrix GmbH

Izon ScienceExtracellular Vesicles: Paving the Way to Automation and Standardization in Precise Isolation and Single-particle Characterization Stephane Mazlan, Regional Director (EMEA), Izon Science

EV MEET Cell: An Efficient EV-Target Cell Interaction through Modulation of the Extracellular Environment of Target Cell Sai Kiang Lim, Research Director, Institute of Medical Biology, A*STAR, Singapore

EV-based Therapeutics Development: No Place for the Weak Mario Gimona, Head of Manufacturing, GMP Unit, Paracelsus Medical University Salzburg, Austria

ExoPulseT Production Platform: 1st, 2nd and 3rd Generation EV Marcin Jurga, Chief Scientific Officer, EXO Biologics SA, Belgium

NanoFACS Isolated Placental Cell- and Size-Specific EVs and T-cell Polarization Terry Morgan, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, United States of America



Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Session Title: Biomarkers, Diagnostics and EVs: Regulation and Business

Recent Developments in IVDR, Including LDTs Erik Vollebregt, Partner, Axon Lawyers, Netherlands

The Power of Scalable POC-Manufacturing in Challenging Times (PPWR, REACH, EU-Legislation) Wouter Geurts, Business Development Manager - FILMS , TEKNI-PLEX , Belgium

Integrating Microphysiological Systems and Extracellular Vesicle-Based Technologies to Advance Regenerative Medicine Danilo Tagle, Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS), United States of America



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8eh2k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.