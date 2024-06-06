Nextech Appoints Rusty Frantz as Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, Fla., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, a market leader of comprehensive technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced the appointment of Rusty Frantz as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Frantz succeeds Bill Lucchini, who has moved into a board advisor role following a successful tenure.



“I am excited to join Nextech and our dedicated team in enhancing both health and wellness care through technology,” said Frantz. “Nextech is meeting the unique needs of specialty providers with comprehensive solutions that streamline the management of their practice, simplify care delivery, and enable great patient and client experiences. I am deeply passionate about the positive impact we can have, and I look forward to leading the company through our next important chapter of growth.”

Frantz joins Nextech following an accomplished career in healthcare technology. As the President and Chief Executive Officer of NextGen Healthcare, Frantz was responsible for transforming the company into an integrated provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. Prior to that, Frantz served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at CareFusion, where he led an innovative medication management strategy that significantly expanded and inflected the company’s U.S. and global solutions business.

“Rusty brings a wealth of experience in the healthcare and technology sectors, with a proven track record of transformative leadership. His patient-first approach and career-long focus on innovation and care delivery make him the ideal leader for Nextech," said Halsey Wise, Chairman of Nextech’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of the Board, I also want to recognize Bill for his leadership and significant efforts in building Nextech into a high-growth, market-leading provider of specialty EMR solutions.”

“I want to thank the entire Nextech team for their passion and tireless dedication to our mission and customers,” said Lucchini. "I am deeply proud of the work we have done to support our physician customers in delivering excellent care and have full confidence that Nextech will build on this great momentum under Rusty’s leadership.”

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Med Spa, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, and Plastic Surgery.

Media Contact

Narmin Dhanani

Director, Marketing

(813) 851-1418 ext: 1032