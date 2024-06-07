Global Aromatherapy Market Size To Exceed USD 18.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 9.45%

New York, United States , June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aromatherapy Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 18.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.45% during the projected period.





Aromatherapy is the practice of using essential oils for therapeutic benefit for centuries. The National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA) defines aromatherapy as “the therapeutic application or the medicinal use of aromatic substances (essential oils) for holistic healing.” Aromatherapy is normally used through inhalation or as a topical application to enhance physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. It is a complementary therapy that does not provide a cure for diseases, rashes, or illnesses, but it can support conventional treatment of various conditions. A range of essential oils have been found to have various degrees of antimicrobial activity and are believed to have antiviral, nematicidal, antifungal, insecticidal, and antioxidant properties that aid in the treatment of different skin and hair diseases. Using lavender significantly reduced fatigue and anxiety in hemodialysis patients. A low concentration of lavender oil inhalation can reduce pain and improve soothing in infants with the pentavalent vaccine injection. The continuous technological advancements and innovations of aromatherapy are driving the market. The changing demographic trends such as urbanization and consumer preference for home décor and regulatory support are contributing to driving the global aromatherapy market. Further, environmental concerns and the availability of economically effective aromatherapy solutions are driving the market growth. On the contrary, limited access to raw materials like essential oils and stringent regulations for the production of essential oils are restraining the global aromatherapy market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 234 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aromatherapy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Consumables and Equipment), By Mode of Delivery (Aerial Diffusion, Topical Application, and Direct Inhalation), By End-Use (Home Use, Spa & Wellness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Yoga & Meditation Centers), By Application (Relaxation, Skin & Hair Care, Pain Management, Cold & Cough, Insomnia, and Others), By Sales Channel (E-Commerce and Offline Stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The consumable products segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on product, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Among these, the consumable products segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Consumable aromatherapy items including roll-ons, diffuser blends, and essential oil mixtures are becoming popular. The ease of use and mobility of these products in daily routine is driving the market growth for aromatherapy.

The topical application segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the mode of delivery, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into aerial diffusion, topical application, and direct inhalation. Among these, the topical application segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Essential oils are sometimes used in aromatherapy to treat conditions affecting the skin and hair, like acne, and to even out skin tone. Baths, skin care products, and massage oils are absorbed through the skin, increasing absorption and promoting circulation leading to provide well-being of the body health.

The spa & wellness segment dominated the global aromatherapy market in 2023.

Based on the end-use, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into home use, spa & wellness centers, hospitals & clinics, and yoga & meditation centers. Among these, the spa & wellness segment dominated the global aromatherapy market in 2023. Aromatherapy is widely employed in wellness centers and spas promoting both physical and emotional well-being and lessening problems linked to stress. The growing need for health and well-being among the people driving the market demand in spa and wellness.

The relaxation segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of the global aromatherapy market in 2023.

Based on the application, the global aromatherapy market is categorized into relaxation, skin & hair care, pain management, cold & cough, insomnia, and others. Among these, the relaxation segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of the global aromatherapy market in 2023. Aromatherapy is a natural stress-relieving therapy that helps balance a hyperactive mental state and regulate stress. Stress and anxiety can be relieved by using lavender frequently. The rising number of stress-related issues is driving the market demand for aromatherapy.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising cases of stress-related issues such as anxiety and depression are also contributing to propel the market. Around 50% of the total populace of the U.S. suffers from stress every day. The increasing trend of home aromatherapy in the region owing to the mounting consumer preference towards the use of natural products and the increasing occurrence of lifestyle-associated disorders are driving the market demand for aromatherapy. Further, the increasing demand for spas and wellness centers enhances the usage of aroma oil diffusers such as candles and ceramic diffusers.

Europe region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Germany held the largest market share in the Europe region. The high frequency of chronic pain and depression as well as the growing preference for natural cosmetics, and personal care items is projected to drive the market demand. The high prevalence of chronic pain and depression in the region is significantly driving the market demand for aromatherapy. Furthermore, the escalating awareness and preference for therapeutic benefits associated with essential oils are positively influencing the market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aromatherapy Market are DoTERRA International LLC, Young Living Essential Oils LLC, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Edens Garden, Nu Skin, Air Aroma, Muji, Procter & Gamble, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils, LC., Mountain Rose Herbs and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Febreze is claiming 2024 as the year of connection with the launch of its third annual Scent of the Year, Romance & Desire.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global aromatherapy market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Aromatherapy Market, Product Analysis

Consumables

Equipment

Global Aromatherapy Market, Mode of Delivery Analysis

Aerial Diffusion

Topical Application

Direct Inhalation

Global Aromatherapy Market, End-Use Analysis

Home Use

Spa & Wellness Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Yoga & Meditation Centers

Global Aromatherapy Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



