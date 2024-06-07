Global Foliar Spray Market Size To Worth USD 12.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 5.33%

New York, United States , June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Foliar Spray Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.33% during the projected period.





Foliar spray is the method of spraying liquid fertilizers directly onto plant leaves. Stomata on plant leaves aid in nutrient absorption from foliar sprays. The reaction of plants to foliar nutrients is more rapid than in the case of soil application. Foliar sprays additionally increase plant production, defence against diseases and insects, tolerance to drought, and quality of crops. Foliar sprays provide an instant treatment for certain nutrient deficiencies. Foliar sprays are capable of treating nutritional deficiencies in real time by directly supplying nutrients to the leaves, resulting in improved plant health and productivity. Farmers are able to avoid major output losses and respond promptly to nutrient imbalances thanks to this quick reaction system. Furthermore, the demand for improved crops is a major factor propelling the worldwide foliar spray industry. People today are increasingly concerned about their health and seek out nutrient-dense, high-quality foods. Farmers are therefore under more pressure to meet these needs with their output. Farmers can improve growth, productivity, and quality by directly feeding vital nutrients to plant leaves through foliar spraying. When crops are grown in high-density plants with restricted soil nutrient accessibility, or when soil fertility is low, foliar sprays are especially useful. However, due to the high costs of both the chemical and application, foliar sprays are sometimes too costly for many farmers, especially those run small farms or live in underdeveloped nations. If farmers lack the necessary knowledge about the impact of foliar sprays, how to apply them correctly, as well as aspects to take into consideration when selecting goods, it will probably be difficult for them to grow their market. The use of some foliar spray formulations or substances that are seen to be environmentally hazardous is being restricted as a result of growing awareness of environmental problems such as pollution, degrading soil, and contaminated water.

Global Foliar Spray Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassium, and Micronutrients), By Form (Liquid Form and Powder Form), By Application (Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, and Turfs & Ornamentals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The nitrogenous segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global foliar spray market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global foliar spray market is divided into nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassium, and micronutrients. Among these, the nitrogenous segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global foliar spray market during the projected timeframe. Nitrogenous foliar sprays, including ammonium nitrate, urea, and amino acids, are essential for improving plant nitrogen intake.

The liquid form segment is anticipated to grow at the rapid growth in the global foliar spray market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the global foliar spray market is divided into liquid form and powder form. Among these, the liquid form segment is anticipated to grow at the rapid growth in the global foliar spray market during the projected timeframe. Liquid foliar sprays provide essential nutrients and minerals, bolstering plant health and resilience.

The horticultural crop segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the foliar spray market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global foliar spray market is divided horticultural crops, field crops, turfs & ornamentals. Among these, the horticultural crop segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the foliar spray market during the estimated period. Precise foliar sprays help high-value horticulture crops provide the necessary nutrients. Intensive farming strategies, such as dense planting and regular harvesting, are capable of depleting nutrients, requiring additional fertilizer.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global foliar spray market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global foliar spray market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific, home to major agricultural producers including China, India, and Indonesia, dominates due to its extensive agricultural landscape and rising demand for high-value horticultural products. Precision agriculture and foliar sprays play a crucial role in optimizing crop yield and quality. Asia Pacific, with vast agricultural land and diverse crop production, leads in foliar spray adoption. High-value horticultural crops benefit from precise care and fertilizer management. Precision agriculture principles guide focused nutrient delivery, reducing waste. Moreover, Asia-Pacific plays a significant role in the growing global population. Therefore, if the population grows, there will likely be a greater need for food, which will increase the need for foliar sprays to increase agricultural yield.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global foliar spray market during the projected timeframe. The desire for premium food and agricultural products, together with population growth and declining land for agriculture, are driving forces behind the global foliar spray industry. Crops that are not just nutritious but also lack of dangerous chemicals, herbicides, and insecticides are in high demand from consumers. A profitable method of giving vital nutrients and trace elements to crops right away, foliar sprays can improve crop quality and yield. The foliar spray industry in Europe is also being driven by the growing use of precision farming techniques.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global foliar spray market include Coromandel International Limited, Yara International ASA, GSFC Ltd, Nutrien Ltd, EuroChem Group AG, K+S KALI GmbH, Israel Chemicals Ltd, The Mosaic Company, TRIBOdyn AG, Haifa Group, Lima Europe NV, and Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd, and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, the K+S Group has acquired Industrial Commodities Holdings (Pty) Ltd, a well-known creative agriculture solutions developer. Along with strengthening its product line, particularly in the foliar spray segment, the acquisition will strengthen K+S's standing in the global agriculture industry.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global foliar spray market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Foliar Spray Market, By Type

Nitrogenous

Phosphatic

Potassium

Micronutrients

Global Foliar Spray Market, By Form

Liquid form

Powder form

Global Foliar Spray Market, By Application

Horticultural crops

Field crops

Turfs & ornamentals

Global Foliar Spray Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



