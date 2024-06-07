Global Integrated Delivery Networks Market Size To Hold a Significant Share By 2033 | CAGR OF 9.60%

New York, United States , June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Integrated Delivery Networks Market Size is Expected to Hold a Significant Share by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.60% during the projected period.

Integrated Delivery Networks (IDN) are health system organization that owns and operates a network of one or more healthcare facilities. IDNs are designed to provide a wide variety of care services, comprising different types of many different types of inpatient and outpatient care facilities such as hospitals, physician groups, health clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and imaging centers, delivering high-quality, coordinated care to patients, offering a wide range of care services to the patients without seeking out-of-network referrals. Some well-known integrated delivery networks are namely Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Huntsman Cancer Center. The aim is to use a vast network of healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, coordinated patient care. Networks for preventing chronic diseases and delivering more integrated services to chronic care patients are becoming important features of health systems. The rising need for value-based healthcare services for delivering high-quality patient care across hospitals and clinics to prevent and avoid chronic diseases is significantly driving the market. The increased demand for accountable care and clinical integration for improvement of patient care decreases costs and demonstrates value to the market. On the contrary, the loss of autonomy owing to the laydown of some level of control and decision-making on IDN by hospitals is restraining the market. Further, the rise in governance and management as well as increased scrutiny and compliance requirements across different healthcare services are hampering the global integrated networks market.

By Integration Model (Vertical and Horizontal), By Service Type (Acute Care, Primary Care, Long-Term Health, Specialty Care, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The vertical IDNs segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on integration model, the global integrated delivery networks market is segmented into vertical and horizontal. Among these, the vertical segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The vertical integration of healthcare services, ranging from primary to tertiary care facilities helps in enhancing the quality patient care continuum. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases surges the demand for disease-specific management programs to improve the quality of treatments.

The acute care segment dominated the global integrated delivery networks market in 2023.

Based on the service type, the global integrated delivery networks market is segmented into acute care, primary care, long-term health, specialty care, and others. Among these, the acute care segment dominated the global integrated delivery networks market in 2023. The acute care segment involves specialized medical expertise such as emergency physicians, trauma surgeons, and critical care specialists. The development of advanced technologies for enhancing the accuracy and treatment capabilities of diagnostics is propelling the market growth in the acute care segment.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing emphasis on preventive care, and population health management strategies and the growing demand for value-based care in countries like the US is upsurging the market growth. The growing awareness and significant shift from the fee-for-service model of healthcare infrastructure to value-based care assisted in improved investment in IDN infrastructure of the country, reducing the financial burden of medical care on the patients. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders resulted in increasing market demand for integrated delivery networks in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Rapid digitization across the continent is fueling internet usage and cloud service adoption resulting in the creation of a pressing demand for reliable and high-speed data delivery networks. The widespread use of mobile devices necessitates optimized content delivery solutions, a challenge that IDNs are adept at addressing. The burgeoning e-commerce sector further necessitates robust logistics infrastructure to ensure fast and dependable product movement.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Integrated Delivery Networks Market include Ascension, AdventHealth, CommonSpirit Health, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., HCA Healthcare, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, CHI Health, Cardinal Health, Inc, Tenet Healthcare Medical, Mayo Clinic Health System, McKesson Corporation, Medline Industries, Trinity Health, Providence St Joseph Health and Others Key Players.

Recent Developments

In December 2023, Jefferson Health merger with Lehigh Valley Health Network would make it Philly’s largest employer, with a 30-hospital network. If the two healthcare providers combine, the integrated healthcare system would control 30 hospitals and employ 62,000 workers.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global integrated delivery networks market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Integrated Delivery Networks Market, Integration Model Analysis

Vertical

Horizontal

Global Integrated Delivery Networks Market, Service Type Analysis

Acute Care

Primary Care

Long-Term Health

Specialty Care

Others

Global Psyllium Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



