Global Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market Size To Exceed USD 6.67 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 12.25%

New York, United States , June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.67 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.25% during the projected period.





Equipment or containers made expressly to hold cell culture media are known as storage containers for media. Cell culture medium containers were developed in response to the specific requirements of cell culture, which include maintaining a sterile environment, reducing evaporation, and protecting against changes in light and temperature. To preserve medium sterility, pH stability, and nutritional integrity during cell culture studies, bioreactor runs, or large-scale manufacturing campaigns for biologics, vaccines, or cell-based therapeutics, these facilities need efficient, aseptic, and contamination-free storage solutions. It is anticipated that the need for cell culture media containers will rise along with the biopharmaceutical industry. The market for storage containers is also expected to be driven by the growing R&D initiatives and activities in the biopharmaceutical industry. However, the potential for sample integrity loss and research result compromise as a result of unstable storage conditions is a barrier to the market's expansion. Furthermore, a one of the main obstacles to the market is ensuring that the materials used for storage containers are compatible with various formulations of cell culture media.

Global Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Storage Bag, Bottle, and Bin & Drum), By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Tissue Engineering, and Diagnostics), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs & CMOs, Academic & Research Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The storage bag segment influences the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global cell culture media storage containers market is segmented into storage bag, bottle, and bin & drum. Among these, the storage bag segment influences the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The growth in global research and development efforts aimed at combating new diseases such as cancer has been attributed to the rise in demand. Furthermore, cell culture medium bags save production costs by reducing the requirement for cleaning and sterilizing procedures.

The biopharmaceutical production segment influences the global cell culture media storage containers market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global cell culture media storage containers market is segmented into divided into biopharmaceutical production, tissue engineering, and diagnostics. Among these, the biopharmaceutical production segment influences the global cell culture media storage containers market during the forecast period. Almost all of the time, bioprocessing techniques, which involve growing and working with cells to produce biological products like therapeutic proteins, are used in the production of biopharmaceuticals.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment influences the global cell culture media storage containers market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global cell culture media storage containers market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROS & CMOS, academic & research institutes. Among these, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment influences the global cell culture media storage containers market during the forecast period. The biopharmaceutical sector actively produces vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant proteins using cell culture techniques. To make manufacturing easier, these techniques need a ton of storage space for cell culture material.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period. Most of the rise can be credited to the expanding application of cell culture techniques due to their numerous advantages, such as their high productivity and affordability. The region's comparatively higher healthcare spending levels, the presence of a contemporary healthcare infrastructure, the growing demand for biologics, and growing awareness of storage containers are the drivers propelling market advancement. During the anticipated timeframe, these factors will propel the market expansion for cell culture media storage containers in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. The biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry has grown substantially as a result of several advantageous policies implemented by the government and industry players, as well as the emergence of untapped markets, economic expansion, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure. The factors propelling the growth of the global economy as a whole also include the population's increasing median age and the rising production of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other goods. These factors are predicted to grow the cell culture media storage container market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global cell culture media storage containers market are Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Corning Incorporated, Saint Gobain, HiMedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, VWR International, LLC., Diagnocine, CYTIVA, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Merck KGaA announced the expansion of its Lenexa, USA, facilities, adding 9,100 square meters of lab space and the capacity to manufacture storage containers for cell culture medium. increasing the market's overall growth as a result.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cell culture media storage containers market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market, By Product

Storage Bag

Bottle

Bin & Drum

Global Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market, By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Tissue Engineering

Diagnostics

Global Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market, By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



