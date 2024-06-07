Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market Report 2024: Stereoscopic Vision Segment to Exhibit Highest CAGR Between 2024 and 2029

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market by Offering (APC System, PIS), Technology (IR, Stereoscopic, ToF, Structured Light), Type (Display, Infotainment, Announcements & Emergency Communication) Application - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated passenger counting, and information system market was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The rising urbanization, regulatory requirements for precise ridership data, and the integration of smart city strategies foster a reasonable setting for automated passenger counting and information systems. Technological progressions in sensor technology and data analytics also propel market expansion, meeting the demand for immediate insights and data-centric decision-making in public transportation.







Display systems to contribute significant share in automated passenger counting and information system market.



Display systems are poised to drive the system type segment in automated passenger counting and information systems. With increasing demand for real-time information dissemination and enhanced passenger experience, display systems play a pivotal role in providing timely and relevant information to commuters. These systems offer vital updates on schedules, delays, and occupancy levels and serve as interactive platforms for passengers to engage with transit services. As transit authorities prioritize passenger satisfaction and operational efficiency, the adoption of display systems is expected to surge, driving growth in the automated passenger counting and information system market.



Infrared technology segment contributes significant growth rate in the automated passenger counting market.



The growth of infrared technology in automated passenger counting systems is expected to surge due to several factors. Infrared technology offers enhanced accuracy and reliability in detecting and counting passengers, even in low-light or crowded environments, making it particularly suitable for various transportation settings such as buses, trains, and airports.



Infrared sensors can capture depth information, allowing for precise identification and tracking of individuals, thereby improving the accuracy of passenger counting systems. The non-intrusive nature of infrared sensors ensures passenger privacy while still providing valuable data for transit operators to optimize service planning and resource allocation. Additionally, the decreasing costs and increasing availability of infrared technology make it more accessible for integration into automated passenger counting systems, further driving its adoption and market growth.



North America will contribute significantly to the growth rate in automated passenger counting and information system market.



The transport industry in North America is well-developed, and transit operators use passenger information systems to improve their service offerings and enhance passengers' traveling experience. The transit operators in the region have realized the importance of passenger information systems and, as such, have started using them on a large scale. The automated passenger counting systems make transit services comfortable and safe as they can provide real-time passenger occupancy information.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is one of the oldest transit agencies in the US, having more than 1,000 vehicles operating across more than 80 routes in the country. The agency has installed NextBus Inc. (US) passenger information systems, including over 900 LED signs at its bus shelters. The aim of using passenger information systems is to predict the arrival time of vehicles and provide real-time information about them to passengers.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Passenger Information Systems Segment to Dominate Market, by Offering, from 2024 to 2029

Stereoscopic Vision Segment to Exhibit Highest CAGR Between 2024 and 2029

Railways Segment to Dominate Passenger Information System Market, by Application, During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market - Rising Adoption of Mobility Solutions Powered by Advanced Technologies to Create Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market, by Offering - Passenger Information Systems Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2029

Automated Passenger Counting System Market, by Application - Buses Segment to Account for Largest Share of Automated Passenger Counting System Market in 2024

Passenger Information System Market, by Application - Railways Segment to Register Highest CAGR Between 2024 and 2029

Automated Passenger Counting System Market, by Country - Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Automated Passenger Counting System Market During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Implementation of Government Regulations Regarding Regular Reporting of Ridership Data from Fleet Operators

Rising Demand for Smart Telematic Solutions in Transportation Sector

Increasing Focus of Transit Operators on Optimizing Operational Costs

Mounting Demand for Real-Time Transit Information from Passengers and Proper Fleet Management by Transit Vehicle Operators

Growing Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives

Restraints

Lack of Awareness Regarding Benefits of Automated Passenger Counting Systems in Developing and Less Developed Countries

Presence of Conventional Infrastructure Incompatible with Advanced Passenger Information Systems

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Automated Passenger Counting Systems

Ease of Integration of Automated Passenger Counting Systems with Other Systems

Adoption of Internet-based Services and Mobile Apps for Timely Transit Updates

Challenges

Requirement for Substantial Modifications in Existing Hardware and Software

Complexity in Integrating Passenger Information Systems with Transit Vehicle Systems

Low Accuracy of Automated People Counting Systems due to Lack of Proper Network Connectivity

Case Study Analysis

Infodev Edi Installed Sensors in Trains to Help Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) Identify Number of Passengers Boarded or Occupancy Level

Tver Installed Irma Matrix Sensors to Compare Fare Collection Data and Count of Passengers

Reading Buses Provided Passenger Information System to Passengers and Operators

UK Bus Company Installed Retail Sensing Ltd's Passenger Counting System to Get Exact Passenger Count

Companies Profiled

Eurotech

Iris-GmbH

Dilax Intelcom

Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision

Infodev Edi Inc.

Siemens

Hitachi, Ltd.

Innovation in Traffic Systems

Cisco Systems

Cubic Corporation

Bluesurge Technologies

Clever Devices Ltd

Teleste Information Solutions

Eta Transit

Exeros Technologies Ltd

Eyeride

Giken Trastem Co. Ltd

Gmv

Masstrans Technologiies Private Limited

Passio Technologies

Postec Technology

R-Com Technical

Retail Sensing Limited.

R2P

Xovis

