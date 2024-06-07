GPRC5D Targeting Drugs Market Opportunity and Clinical Trials Insight 2024: Insight on 15+ Drugs in Clinical Trials

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GPRC5D Targeting Drugs Market Opportunity and Clinical Trials Insight 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the pursuit for newfangled targeted therapies, G protein-coupled receptor class C group 5 member D or GPRC5D, an orphan G protein-coupled receptor, that has recently emerged as a promising therapeutic target for various diseases prevalent. GPRC5D is a plausible target in the realm of cancer care, particularly for the treatment of hematologic malignancies such as multiple myeloma. Importantly, GPRC5D expression is predominantly restricted to plasma cells, with minimal presence in normal tissues, making it an ideal target for therapeutic intervention due to its specificity.

Currently, only one GPRC5D targeting therapy, Talvey, has been approved by FDA, in August 2003, as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 antibody and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy. The upcoming year in the global market is anticipated to witness the advent of more GPRC5D therapies in future.

Nevertheless, copious research and development in addition to preclinical studies are ongoing in the GPRC5D targeting therapies domain. The aim of these studies is developed an advanced, groundbreaking and novel GPRC5D therapy for the management of cancer, chiefly multiple myeloma and other diseases. For instance, OriCell Therapeutics has begun a phase I/II, open-label, multicenter study in order to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of anti-GPRC5D CAR-T cell product (OriCAR-017) in subjects with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in April 2024.

Global GPRC5D Targeting Drugs Market Opportunity and Clinical Trials Insight 2024 Report Highlights:

Global GPRC5D Targeting Drugs Market Opportunity: > USD 1500 Million

Approved GPRC5D Targeting Drugs in Market: 1 Drug (Talvey)

Approved Drug Dosage, Pricing and Sales Insight

GPRC5D Targeted Drugs Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication and Phase

Insight on More Than 15 Drug in Clinical Trials

Platforms for Developing Advanced GPRC5D Therapy

Recent advancements in GPRC5D targeting therapies have generated significant interest and excitement within the medical community. These therapies include a variety of innovative approaches such as monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies. Each of these modalities leverages the unique expression pattern of GPRC5D to selectively target and eradicate malignant cells while sparing normal tissues, thus potentially offering a more favorable safety profile compared to traditional treatments.

Amid all GPRC5D targeting therapeutic approaches, CAR T-cell therapies and bispecific antibodies are most used methods for the treatment of multiple myeloma as these modalities have shown particularly remarkable results. Introductory preclinical studies have exemplified that using CAR T cells coupled with bispecific antibody targeting GPRC5D can induce intense and durable remissions in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This is especially significant given the typically poor prognosis and limited treatment options for this patient population.

Interalia, the clinical development of GPRC5D targeting therapies is being rigorously pursued through a series of clinical trials designed to assess their safety, tolerability, and efficacy. Such as, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical in collaboration with Shanghai Xianxiang Medical Technology is planning to commence a phase 1 clinical trial, open-label, multicenter study to assess the safety, tolerability, effectiveness, and pharmacokinetics of SIM0500 in adult patients with relapsed or resistant multiple myeloma by May 2024.

These findings suggest that GPRC5D targeting therapies could potentially become a cornerstone in the treatment paradigm for multiple myeloma. Furthermore, the specificity of GPRC5D targeting therapies for plasma cells minimizes off target effects, which translates into a more manageable side effect profile for patients. This is a crucial consideration in cancer treatment, where treatment related toxicity can significantly impact the quality of life and overall outcomes for patients.

Several biopharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genmab, Johnson and Johnson, Roche and many more are actively engaged in the development of GPRC5D targeting therapies, with a focus on CAR T-cell products, monoclonal antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Coupled with this, one of the fundamental prime movers which aid to expand the market of global GPRC5D targeting therapy is augmenting collaboration with global partners as well as expedited clinical trial approvals. For instance, in May 2023, LaNova Medicines, based in China, has signed a license agreement with UK based AstraZeneca Company to advance LaNova GPRC5D contender, LM-305. As per licensing agreement, AstraZeneca will have the solitary universal right to conduct research, develop and launch LM-305 in market.

In summary, GPRC5D targeting therapies represent a cutting-edge advancement in the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their development is driven by the unique expression pattern of GPRC5D, which allows for highly specific targeting of malignant plasma cells. As clinical trials continue to advance, there is optimism that these therapies will provide significant clinical benefits to patients, addressing a critical unmet need in the management of multiple myeloma along with other diseases in future.



Key Topics Covered:

1. GPRC5D Targeting: A New Frontier in Therapeutic Advancements

1.1 Overview of GPRC5D

1.2 Clinical Evolution of GPRC5D Therapy

1.3 Need For GPRC5D Targeting Therapy

2. Role of GPRC5D in Prognosis

3. GPRC5D Targeting Therapeutic Strategies

3.1 Monoclonal Antibody

3.2 Antibody Drug conjugate

3.3 Bispecific Antibody

3.4 Trispecific Antibody

3.5 CAR-T Cell Therapy

3.6 CAR-NK Therapy

3.7 Tumor Vaccine

4. GPRC5D Targeting Therapy by Indications: Clinical Trends and Innovations

4.1 Cancer

4.1.1 Hematological Cancers

4.1.2 Solid Tumors

4.2 Musculoskeletal Disease

5. Global GPRC5D Targeted Drugs Clinical Trials Overview

5.1 By Phase

5.2 By Country

5.3 By Company

5.4 By Indication

5.5 By Priority Status

5.6 Patient Segment

6. Global GPRC5D Current Market Trend and Developments

6.1 Current Market Outline

6.2 Future Market Outlook

7. Mapping GPRC5D Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 US

7.2 China

7.3 Europe

8. Global GPRC5D Targeting Drugs - Overview, Pricing, and Dosing Analysis

8.1 Talvey (Talquetamab)

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Pricing and Dosing

8.2 Sales Analysis and Forecast

9 Global GPRC5D Targeted Drugs Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication and Phase

9.1 Preclinical

9.2 Phase I

9.3 Phase I/II

9.4 Phase II

10. Marketed GPRC5D Targeted Drugs Clinical Insight

11. Combinations Strategies to Advance GPRC5D Therapy

11.1 Immunotherapy

11.2 Targeted Therapy

11.3 Immunomodulatory Drugs

12. Platforms for Developing Advanced GPRC5D Therapy

12.1 MPS Antibody Discovery Platform

12.2 T-Cell Engager Polyspecific Antibody Technology Platform

12.3 OriCAR CAR-T Platform

12.4 CARcelerateTM Platform

12.5 LX-ADCandtrade; - Next Generation ADC Platform

12.6 AnTenGagerandtrade; Platform

12.7 DuoBody Technology Platform

13. Global GPRC5D Therapy Market Dynamics

13.1 Market Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 AstraZeneca

14.2 Beijing Mabworks Biotech

14.3 Cell Inspire Bio (Sanqi Biotech)

14.4 Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology

14.5 Janssen Research and Development

14.6 Juno Therapeutics (BMS)

14.7 Nanjing Leads Biolabs

14.8 Sana Biotechnology

14.9 Simcere Pharmaceutical Group

14.10 Yake Biotechnology

