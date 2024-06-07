Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast to 2030: Increasing Investments to Develop ADCs Fuels the European Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - By Technology, Application, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European antibody drug conjugates market was valued at US$ 2.26 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 7.94 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2030.



Increasing Investments to Develop ADCs Fuels the Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market



ADCs are a game changer in the field of oncology; these are widely accepted for treating breast cancer. Several companies are making huge investments to develop novel ADCs. In May 2022, Evotec SE announced a huge strategic equity investment in Tubulis GmbH to develop ADCs. Evotec SE has invested US$ 64 million (€ 60 million) during Tublis's Series B financing round, which is led by Andera Partners. Similarly, in June 2022, Spirea Limited announced that it had received investments of US$ 3 million (£2.4 million) from the UK and the US investors to develop a new generation of ADC.



According to an article, 'Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Increasing Investment In R&D And Partnership,' published in February 2023, ~63% of ADC developers would actively seek funds and investments in 2023. While ~34% of ADCs will enter into strategic mergers and acquisitions for ADC developments, nearly 56% of companies will make acquisitions of ADC developers. The investments have created broader opportunities for the Europe antibody drug conjugates market.

According to the Hanson Wade Analytics, 57 ADCs entered phase I clinical trials in 2022, accounting for an increase of 20 ADCs from 2021. Moreover, companies are making huge profits through their commercialized products, contributing to market growth for ADCs. For instance, Gilead Sciences, Inc. has gained US$ 22 million in the first quarter of 2023 for its Trodelvy (Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) that treats HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. It has experienced an increase of 52% compared to 2022. The increase in profits is also expected to enhance strategic investments and decisions that would expand the market growth shortly.



Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Overview



The European antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. The increasing investments and partnership agreements in ADC development and rising cancer cases are leading to market growth in the region. For instance, in February 2023, the UK-based AstraZeneca and KYM Biosciences Inc. signed a global exclusive license agreement for ADC, CMG901, that targets Claudin. Claudin is a promising therapeutic target in gastric cancer. AstraZeneca will be responsible for researching, developing, and commercializing CMG901 globally. Currently, CMG901 is in phase I clinical trials to study the treatment of Claudin 18.2-positive solid tumors, including gastric cancer. It is estimated that such innovations for ADCs by the players are likely to boost the market growth in the country.



Furthermore, German-based companies are also witnessing collaborations for the development of ADCs. In April 2023, Tubulis, a German Biotech company, collaborated with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) to develop effective and safe ADCs to treat solid tumors. Under the strategic license agreement, BMS will access Tubulis's Tubutecan payloads and P5 conjugation platform. The agreement will likely facilitate the development of stable and safer ADCs. Such strategic developments for the ADCs developments will allow players to increase the number of products and commercialize in the market, contributing to increasing market size.



Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segmentation

The Europe antibody drug conjugates market is segmented based on technology, application, distribution channel, and country.

Based on technology, the Europe antibody drug conjugates market antibody drug conjugates market is bifurcated into cleavable linker and non-cleavable linker. The cleavable linker segment held a larger share in 2022.

Based on application, the Europe antibody drug conjugates market antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, urothelial cancer, and others. The breast cancer segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the Europe antibody drug conjugates market antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on country, the Europe antibody drug conjugates market is categorized into Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Germany dominated the Europe antibody drug conjugates market in 2022.

ADC Therapeutics, Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, ImmunoGen, GSK, Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical are some of the leading companies operating in Europe's antibody drug conjugates market.



