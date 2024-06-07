Global Digital Twins and Predictive Maintenance Market Set to Surpass US$34.6 Billion in 2024

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins and Predictive Maintenance Market Report 2024-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Expanding Applications of Digital Twin Technology and Predictive Maintenance to Drive Market Growth



The digital twins and predictive maintenance market is poised for significant growth, with expected revenue to exceed US$34.6 billion in 2024 and continue its robust expansion through 2034. This surge is attributed to technological advances, increased IoT adoption, and a focus on reducing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency across various industries.



Rising Demand for Optimal Asset Management Propels Market Forward



Industries are turning to digital twin technology and predictive maintenance solutions to curb unplanned downtime and fine-tune maintenance planning. With access to extensive data from IoT sensors, companies gain deep insights into asset conditions, enabling proactive maintenance approaches and driving the market forward.



Capital Intensity Poses Challenges; Market Remains on Growth Trajectory



Despite the high capital investment required for implementing digital twin technology, especially in large-scale projects, the market exhibits strong growth. The search for efficient, resilient, and equitable infrastructure solutions, coupled with pressure on public budgets, retains the focus on innovative and smart investment in this field.



Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Market Dynamics and Emerging Opportunities



Extensive market analysis provides a clear view of various components, technologies, and industrial verticals within the digital twin and predictive maintenance sphere.



The market report segments the digital twins and predictive maintenance industry by technology, component, digital twin technology type, predictive maintenance technology type, and industry vertical—offering detailed forecasts at both global and regional levels. Particular attention is given to growth predictions for leading national markets across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Outlook: Strategic Leadership and Innovation



Leaders in the industry are identified within the report, offering insights into their current operations and future market potential. With a clear forecast to 2034, the report showcases lucrative areas for investment and informs strategic decisions for those at the forefront of the digital twins and predictive maintenance market.



Companies Featured

ABB Ltd

Ansys, Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Bosch Rexroth AG

DNV GL AS

Emerson Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Oracle Corporation

OSIsoft, LLC

PTC Inc.

SKF Group

Wipro Limited

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Technology

Digital Twin Technology

Predictive Maintenance Technology

Market Segment by Component

Technologies

Solutions

Services

Market Segment by DT Technology

Virtual Prototype

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Market Segment by PM Technology

Condition Monitoring

Data Analytics

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence

Prognostics

Market Segment by Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Other Verticals



