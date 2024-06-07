Military and Defence Semiconductor Market Report 2024-2024: Increasing Aircraft Upgrading and Modernization Programs Driving the Semiconductor Market

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military and Defence Semiconductor Market Report 2024-2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Military and Defence Semiconductor Market, is set to surpass US$6.84 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



The military and defence semiconductor market are poised for significant growth driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for advanced semiconductor technologies to enhance the capabilities of defence systems worldwide. With defence agencies seeking to modernize their equipment and adapt to evolving threats, there is a growing need for high-performance semiconductors that can deliver superior reliability, efficiency, and functionality in harsh environments.



Opportunities in the military and defence semiconductor market abound, particularly with the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and secure communication protocols. These advancements present opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers to develop specialized products tailored to the unique requirements of defence applications. Additionally, partnerships and collaborations between defence agencies and semiconductor companies can lead to innovative solutions that address specific defence challenges.



However, the military and defence semiconductor market also face several challenges. One of the primary challenges is the stringent regulatory and security requirements governing defence procurement, which can pose barriers to entry for semiconductor companies. Additionally, ensuring compliance with cybersecurity standards and protecting sensitive defence information from cyber threats remains a priority for defence agencies and semiconductor manufacturers alike.



The semiconductor industry is facing significant challenges due to the high cost of semiconductors, hindering market growth. Despite efforts to address the issue, prices of chipsets are expected to remain elevated until the year-end, primarily driven by high demand and low supply in various sectors, including the Indian automobile industry. The disruption in the semiconductor supply chain caught many companies off guard, as they did not anticipate the sharp increase in demand during the pandemic. This unexpected surge in demand, particularly in sectors like automotive, led to a shortage of semiconductors, exacerbating supply chain challenges and resulting in higher prices.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors Increasing Government Investment on Military Is Driving the Market Growth Increasing Aircraft Upgrading and Modernization Programs Driving the Semiconductor Market Growing Demand for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies Driving the Market

Market Restraining Factors High Cost of Semiconductors Hinder the Market Growth Export Restriction and Geopolitical Tension Hinder the Market Growth Long Development Cycles Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities High Investment in Military and Defence Semiconductor Market Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for Semiconductor Market Expansion of Semiconductor Market in Lucrative Region Opportunities for the Market



Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising military and defence semiconductor prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report



Market Segment by Technology

Surface Mount Technology

Through Hole Technology (THT) Mounting

Other Technologies

Market Segment by End-User

Army

Navy

Air Force

Other End-User

Market Segment by Application

Command and Control Systems

Communication Systems

Radar Systems

Electronic Warfare Systems

Other Applications

Market Segment by Component

Microprocessors

Memory Chips

Integrated Circuits

Logic

Optoelectronics

Other Components

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military and Defence Semiconductor Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

AKHAN Semiconductor Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Digitron Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Micron Technology, Inc.

Micross Components, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Semicoa Corporation

Semtech Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Military and Defence Semiconductor Market, with forecasts for technology, end-user, application, and component, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Military and Defence Semiconductor Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Military and Defence Semiconductor Market, 2024 to 2034.

