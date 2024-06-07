Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Global Analysis 2024-2034 - Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Set for 11.41% CAGR Growth Through 2034, Valued at $11.64 Billion in 2024

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Considering the optimistic scenario, the global dental implants and prosthetics market has been valued at $11.64 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% to reach $34.3 billion by 2034. Dental implants and prosthetics represent a burgeoning market in the field of restorative dentistry, offering solutions for individuals seeking to replace missing teeth or improve their dental aesthetics.



Despite the promising prospects for growth, the market encounters several restraints. One such challenge is the higher initial cost associated with dental implant procedures compared to traditional dental treatments. Additionally, the lack of adequate reimbursement coverage for dental implants under certain insurance plans may deter some patients from pursuing these treatment options. However, amidst these challenges lie opportunities for innovation and expansion within the market. Advancements in technology, such as the integration of digital dentistry, computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems, present lucrative opportunities for enhancing the efficiency and precision of dental implant procedures and prosthetic fabrication. Moreover, the rising demand for aesthetic dentistry and personalized treatment options has spurred innovation in implant materials and prosthetic designs, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of patients.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the dental implants and prosthetics market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of oral health, and favorable government policies promoting dental care. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have announced initiatives to improve access to dental services and promote the adoption of advanced dental technologies.



Key players in the market, including Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona, and Nobel Biocare Services AG, are investing in research and development to innovate new products and improve treatment outcomes. These companies offer a wide range of implant and prosthetic solutions tailored to meet the needs of patients and dental professionals alike. The dental implants and prosthetics market has witnessed several acquisitions aimed at enhancing product offerings, expanding market presence, and advancing technology in the field. For instance, in May 2023, Straumann Group acquired GalvoSurge, a dental implant manufacturer, to bolster its comprehensive dental implant solutions specifically addressing peri-implantitis. These acquisitions have aided Straumann Group in expanding its dental product offerings, entering new markets, and driving research and development.

