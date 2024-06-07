The Alcoholic Drinks Market, 2024 to 2028: Sustainability? RTDs? Electric Bartenders?

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Raising a Glass to the Future: Innovation in Alcoholic Drinks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Alcoholic drinks have always straddled the line between traditionalism and novelty, with heritage providing timeless gravitas, while innovation recruits younger consumers or allows for fresh occasions or need states to emerge. The pandemic years derailed new product launch pipelines as the focus shifted back towards streamlining operations, but as Gen Z is coming of age, brand and category promiscuousness replace blind loyalty, and new rituals emerge, what does the future hold for innovation?



This global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered

Introduction Setting the scene Indulgence, escapism and a cocktail of nostalgia with a twist Sustainability, packaging and thinking outside all boxes Ready to dominate? RTDs are back Do drinkers dream of electric bartenders? Conclusions and recommendations

