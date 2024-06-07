Global Autonomous Networks Market Report 2024-2029, with Case Studies of Vejthani Hospital, University of Oxford and Heilongjiang International University Green Campus Network

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Networks Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), End User (Service Providers and Verticals (Hospitality, Education, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics)) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The autonomous networks market is estimated at USD 7 billion in 2024 to USD 17.5 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. These networks enhance efficiency and reliability in network management for service providers by enabling real-time monitoring, automated troubleshooting, and predictive maintenance, which reduces operational costs and improves service quality. They also allow for seamless scalability, dynamic adaptation to changing demands, and enhanced security through automatic threat detection and mitigation. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning supports continuous optimization and innovation, ensuring that autonomous networks remain at the forefront of technological advancements.







By offering, the solutions segment is expected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.



Within the projected 2024-2029 forecast period, the solutions segment is anticipated to hold a most significant market share in the autonomous networks market due to several factors. The increasing complexity of network infrastructures necessitates comprehensive solutions that can autonomously manage and optimize operations, integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to adapt to evolving network conditions and demands. This demand is further boosted by the growing adoption of automation across industries, driven by the need for efficiency and cost-effectiveness.



Additionally, the rise of emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, and edge computing requires robust and adaptive network management systems, enhancing the relevance and uptake of autonomous network solutions. Furthermore, regulatory pressures and the need for improved cybersecurity also drive organizations to invest in comprehensive autonomous network solutions to ensure compliance and protect sensitive data. Overall, the solutions segment is set to lead the market due to its ability to address the challenges of modern network management effectively.



By end user, service providers are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The service providers segment is expected to dominate the autonomous networks market from 2024 to 2029 due to their significant role in driving the adoption and implementation of advanced networking technologies. Service providers are at the forefront of integrating autonomous networks to enhance their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve service delivery.



These entities are heavily investing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation to manage the increasing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity and to support the production of IoT devices, 5G networks, and cloud services. Additionally, service providers are under constant pressure to offer differentiated services and maintain competitive advantage, making the adoption of autonomous networks a strategic priority. As a result, their continuous efforts to innovate and optimize their network infrastructure are expected to lead to the largest market share within this segment.



North America is estimated to have the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America possesses a highly developed telecommunications infrastructure, with widespread adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G. This technological advancement creates a fertile ground for implementing autonomous networks, which rely on robust connectivity and low latency. Moreover, the region is home to many leading technology companies, and startups focused on innovation in networking and automation, fostering a competitive landscape that drives rapid advancements in autonomous network solutions. Additionally, North America has a conducive regulatory environment that encourages investment in emerging technologies, further stimulating growth in the autonomous networks market. Lastly, the region's large and diverse consumer base, coupled with increasing demand for seamless connectivity and digital services, provides a substantial market opportunity for autonomous network providers to thrive and expand their operations.





The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of critical drivers (Rise of internet of things (IoT) devices, Increased need for real-time data processing & analysis), restraints (High initial investment required to adopt this technology, Lack of standardization, Cybersecurity risks), opportunities (Edge computing optimization, Network slicing), and challenges (Customer requirement interaction, Service provider requirement interaction, Automation by maximizing utility) influencing the growth of the autonomous networks market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the autonomous networks market.

Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative markets and analyses the autonomous networks market across various regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the autonomous networks market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading companies including Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), NEC Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), Ciena (US), Extreme Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Broadcom (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Allied Telesis (Japan), Logic Monitor (US), SolarWinds Worldwide(US), BMC Software (US), Drivenets (Israel), Versa Networks (US), Arrcus (US), Intraway (Argentina), Augtera (US), Auvik Networks (Canada), Infovista (France), and Innovile (Turkey).





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $17.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Autonomous Networks Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

Autonomous Networks Market: Regional Snapshot

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Key Players in Autonomous Networks Market - Aging Network Infrastructure and Rising Demand for Network Efficiency and Automation to Drive Market

Autonomous Networks Market: Top Growing Segments - Top Growing Segments in Autonomous Networks Market in 2024

Autonomous Networks Market, by Offering - Services Segment to Hold Higher Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Autonomous Networks Market, by End-user - Service Providers Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2024

North America: Autonomous Networks Market, by Offering and End-user - Solutions and Service Providers Segments to Account for Largest Market Shares in North America in 2024

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise of IoT Devices

Increased Need for Real-Time Data Processing & Analysis

Restraints

High Initial Investment

Lack of Standardization

Increased Connectivity and Automation Elevating Potential for Cybersecurity Risks

Opportunities

Edge Computing Optimization

Network Slicing

Challenges

Difficulties in Comprehending Customers' Requirements

Challenges Regarding Alignment of Network Configurations with Business Objectives

Case Study Analysis

Vejthani Hospital Used Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 Network to Become Smart Hospital

AI-Driven Networking from Juniper Improved Network Visibility and Control for University of Oxford

China Mobile Communications Company Enhanced Broadband Experience with Nokia Ava AI and Analytics

Heilongjiang International University Built Green Campus Network with Huawei's Imaster NCE-Campusinsight

