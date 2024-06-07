Global Mold Release Agents Market Report 2024-2029: Water-based Mold Release Agents Dominated the Market in 2023

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mold Release Agents Market by Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Die-casting, Rubber Molding, Plastic Molding, Concrete, PU Molding, Wood Composite & Panel Pressing, Composite Molding, Others), & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mold release agents market is poised for steady growth, with a projected value of USD 2.9 billion by 2029, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 6.1% from its 2024 value of USD 2.2 billion. The need for high precision and quality in automotive components necessitates the use of advanced mold release agents that can ensure flawless surfaces and facilitate complex mold designs. The growing trend towards lightweight materials, such as composites and plastics, in automotive manufacturing further drives the demand for mold release agents market.







Water-based mold release agents segment to be the fastest growing type for mold release agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period



The water-based mold release agents are the most used type in the mold release agents market, in terms of value, in 2023. This segment is projected to lead the mold release agents market, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. The low VOC content of water-based mold release agents is in line with the increasing environmental awareness. They meet the strict environmental standards set by governments and regulatory agencies worldwide. These factors collectively contribute to water-based mold release agents being the largest type of mold release agents market.



Die-casting application is estimated to be the largest application in mold release agents market, in terms of value, in 2023.



The die-casting application segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2023 and dominated the global mold release agents market. High melting point metals, such as alloys of zinc, magnesium, and aluminum, are frequently used in die-casting techniques. These materials have better mechanical qualities, but they also impose a lot of demand on the release agents to perform well even under extreme heat and pressure.



Europe is estimated to be the second-largest mold release agents market in 2023, in terms of value.



Europe is the second-largest market for mold release agents, in 2023. The robust manufacturing sector in Europe, especially in areas like consumer products, automotive, and aerospace, is closely associated with the market's significance in mold release agents. Mold release agents are widely used in these industries and are necessary for procedures like rubber molding, die-casting, and many more. The automotive industry demands precise engineering and superior manufacturing standards, requiring the use of mold release agents that can function under demanding circumstances.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Rapidly growing automotive and construction industries, Increasing demand from various applications), restraints (Stringent regulations on solvent-based mold release agents, Rising use of non-stick coatings on molds), opportunities (Infrastructure development in rising economies), and challenges (Fluctuating raw material prices)

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on mold release agents offered by top players in the global mold release agents market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the mold release agents

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for mold release agents across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global mold release agents market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the mold release agents market

Impact of recession on mold release agents

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Water-based Type to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Die-Casting Application to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Mold Release Agents Market - Growth of Construction Industry to Drive Market During Forecast Period

Mold Release Agents Market, by Region - Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Mold Release Agents Market, by Country and Application -China and Die-Casting Dominated Market in 2023

Mold Release Agents Market, by Type and Region -Water-based Mold Release Agents Dominated Market in 2023

Mold Release Agents Market, by Key Country -China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Growth of Automotive and Construction Industries

Increasing Demand from Automotive and Furniture Applications

Restraints

Stringent Regulations on Solvent-based Mold Release Agents

Rising Use of Non-Stick Coatings on Molds

Opportunities

Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Case Study Analysis

Optimizing Automobile Seating Foam Production with Sprayiq and Advanced Release Agents

Reducing Costs and Enhancing Production Efficiency with Mold Release Agents

Improving Efficiency and Safety of Dental Manufacturing with Releasys Eco-W

Technology Analysis

Key Technology Technomelt Low-Pressure Molding Fluoro

Complementary Technology Nanomold



Companies Featured

Freudenberg Group

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Lanxess AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Michelman Inc.

Marbocote Ltd.

Mcgee Industries, Inc.

Miller-Stephenson, Inc.

Tag Chemicals GmbH

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Agc Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Polytek Development Corp.

Chukyo Yushi Holdings Co. Ltd.

Cresset Chemical

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Csw Industrials, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Moresco Corporation

Peri SE

Sika AG

Sumico Lubricant Co. Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

