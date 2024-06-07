Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report 2024, by Chemistry (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt), Application (Tapes, Labels, Graphics) and Region

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt), Application (Tapes, Labels, Graphics), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive), and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pressure sensitive adhesives market size is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2024 to USD 16 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3%.



Both the packaging and automotive industries significantly contribute to the growth of the PSA market. The packaging industry drives demand through its need for versatile, sustainable, and efficient adhesive solutions, while the automotive industry leverages the performance, durability, and lightweighting advantages of PSAs. The synergy between these industries and PSAs fosters innovation and market expansion, highlighting the importance of PSAs in modern manufacturing and consumer goods.







The tapes segment is expected to register one of the highest market share during the forecast period



Pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes are versatile products made from materials such as cloth, paper, metal, or plastic, coated on one or both sides with a tacky adhesive that functions at room temperature. These tapes adhere to various surfaces with minimal pressure and maintain their adhesive properties without changing phases. PSA tapes come in several types based on technological advancements and application needs: single-coated, double-coated, reinforced, and unsupported. Single-coated PSA tapes have adhesive on only one side of the backing, making them ideal for electrical insulation, masking, and surface protection.



Double-coated PSA tapes feature adhesive on both sides of a backing material, such as a 0.5 mil polyester film, and are used for mounting, medical applications, and membrane switches. Reinforced PSA tapes include an additional layer of woven or knitted cloth or glass strands for enhanced strength, suitable for demanding applications requiring extra tensile strength. Unsupported PSA tapes consist solely of adhesives and release liners, offering high flexibility for applications like temporary mounting or splicing. The widespread use of PSA tapes across industries such as packaging, automotive, electronics, and healthcare highlights their adaptability and reliability in meeting various application requirements.



The packaging segment in substrate is expected to register one of the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The packaging industry is projected to grow rapidly, driven by urbanization, increased construction investments, and the expanding hygiene, healthcare, and cosmetic sectors. Economies like China, India, and Brazil are significant contributors to this growth due to their rising standards of living and increasing disposable incomes, which fuel the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The surge in online shopping has further amplified the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes and labels, as they are essential for efficient packaging and labeling processes. This trend is a key factor in boosting the demand for PSAs within the packaging industry, which is vital for maintaining the pace of economic development and catering to the growing consumer base.



North American pressure sensitive adhesives market is estimated to capture one of the highest share in terms of volume during the forecast period.



The North American food and beverage and packaging industries share a deeply interconnected relationship. As consumer preferences evolve, influenced by globalization, sustainability initiatives, and a push for innovative solutions, the demand for advanced packaging solutions rises accordingly. Packaging plays a pivotal role in the food and beverage sector by ensuring product preservation, enhancing branding efforts, and meeting stringent regulatory requirements. This symbiosis ultimately drives the success and growth of the food and beverage industry, as effective packaging not only protects and prolongs the shelf life of products but also appeals to consumers through attractive and functional designs. The continuous innovation in packaging materials and technologies thus directly impacts the overall performance and competitiveness of the food and beverage market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 342 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market Snapshot (2024 vs. 2029)

Acrylic to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Water-based Adhesives to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Tapes Application to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Packaging End-use Industry to Account for Largest Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market -Increasing Use of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives in Tapes and Labels to Drive Market

Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Chemistry -Acrylic Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market in Asia-Pacific, by Chemistry and Country -China Accounted for Largest Share of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market in Asia-Pacific

Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market, Developed vs. Emerging Economies -Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period

Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Key Country - India to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives from Packaging Industry

Wide Use of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive Tapes in Electric Vehicles

Easy Application and Low Cost of Adhesives Compared to Traditional Fastening Systems

Increasing Use of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives in Tapes and Labels

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Potential Substitutes to Traditional Fastening Systems

Emergence of Bio-based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Challenges

Stringent Regulations Reshaping Market

Substitution by Mechanical Fasteners

Regulatory Landscape and Standards

Regulations Impacting Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive Business Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) Regulations 2002 (UK) Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach) (EU) Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regulations (USA) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Standards (USA) California Air Resources Board (Carb) Regulations Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Compliance (USA)

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations



Companies Featured

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Dow

Avery Dennison Corporation

H.B. Fuller Company

3M

Arkema SA

Sika AG

Scapa Group PLC

Wacker Chemie AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Toyo Ink America, LLC

Pidilite Industries

Helmitin Adhesives

Jowat SE

Mapei S.P.A.

Franklin Adhesives & Polymers

Drytac Corporation

Jesons

Adhesives Research Inc.

Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Dyna-Tech Adhesives, Inc.

Cattie Adhesives

Advance Polymer Products

Nanpao Resins Chemical Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykm21m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment