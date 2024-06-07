2024 U.S. Alcohol Beverages Trend Analysis: The Implications of Paradigm Shifts in Ingredients, Distribution and Corporate Partnerships

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Alcohol Beverages Trend Analysis in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insight-filled report delivers observations and analysis of trends affecting the adult beverage market via a colorful, data-filled PowerPoint presentation designed to bring busy executives up to date while providing food for thought and discussion. Based on a presentation by consulting group S&D Insights (formerly BMC Strategic Associates), it offers beer, wine and distilled spirits market data through 2023 as well as observations on the trends that are re-shaping the beverage alcohol market in the United States.

This timely report examines key market drivers impacting consumers' alcohol choices, highlighting the effects of these factors on various beverage alcohol segments and sub-segments, while offering insights on key trends and market drivers relating to wine and spirits and beer. It looks at the blurring of alcohol and no-alcohol segments, alliances between companies from the alcohol and no-alcohol worlds, emerging trends including canned wines and prepared cocktails.

The report also discusses traditional beer, wine and spirits segment growth, the implications of various paradigm shifts in ingredients, distribution, corporate partnerships and other areas. It also looks at shifts in consumer consumption patterns that are impacting the wine market in particular.

Questions answered include:

How did the U.S. beer, distilled spirits and wine markets perform in 2023?

What are the key trends affecting various wine segments?

How did alternative adult beverages affect conventional beer, spirits and wine performance in 2023?

This PowerPoint presentation uses the total U.S. beverage market as the jumping off point for an analysis of trends in the beer, wine and distilled spirits sectors, from volume and growth to market drivers and expectations for high interest alcohol sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

Beverage Alcohol Overview

Accelerating Shifts - Beverage Alcohol in the 2020s

Beverage Alcohol Market Depletion Growth 2003 - 2023

Top Line Beverage Alcohol Market Performance, Trends & Projections

Beverage Alcohol Category Serving Share Evolution - 2018 vs. 2023

Beverage Alcohol Category Share by Servings 2023 vs. 2024

Total Beverage Alcohol Servings LDA Per Capita Consumption Trends 2011 - 2024

Beer Market Overview

Current Key Beer Market Trends & Activity

Beer Servings LDA Per Capita Consumption Trends 2011 - 2023

U.S. Beer Market Sub-Segments - Volume Performance 2023

U.S. Beer Market Sub-Segments - Volume Shares 2018 vs. 2023

Spirits Market Overview

Major Trends Impacting the Spirits Category

U.S. Spirits Market - Volume 2012 - 2023

U.S. Spirits Market Sub-Segments - Volume Performance 2023

Prepared Cocktail & RTD Spirit Growth & Share of Total Spirit Liquid Volume 2014 - 2024

Wine Market Overview

Major Trends Impacting the Wine Category

U.S. Wine Market - Volume 2012 - 2023

U.S. Wine Market Sub-Segments - Volume Performance 2023

