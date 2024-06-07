China Automotive Intelligent Driving Market Report 2024 - ECARX Leads Surge in Intelligent Driving with 175% Growth in L2.5 ADAS Installations Amidst Expanding Chinese Market

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monthly Monitoring Report on China Automotive Intelligent Driving Technology and Data Trends (Issue 2, 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Insights into Intelligent Driving: ECARX's Progress and Market Trends

ECARX has been advancing in the intelligent driving sector, with a significant development in their self-designed intelligent driving chips. Notably, the installation of L2.5 ADAS functions has surged by 175% year-on-year.

Enhanced Monitoring Report on China’s Automotive Technology

The 2024 edition of the Monthly Monitoring Report on China Automotive Intelligent Driving Technology and Data Trends, based on the 2023 version, includes new features such as trend forecasts, new vehicle research, and OTA tracking, along with more detailed data indicators.

Growth in Advanced Intelligent Driving Market

In the first two months of 2024, ADAS functions (L1-L2.9) were installed in 1.977 million passenger cars in China, a 49.9% increase from the previous year. The installation rate rose to 61.2%, up 8.1 percentage points. L2 ADAS functions saw the highest installation numbers, with 1.347 million units - a 69.2% annual increase and a 41.7% installation rate, up 9.6 percentage points. L2.5 ADAS functions experienced the fastest growth, with installations jumping 174.9% to 76,000 units from 28,000 units.

OEM Performance and ADAS Installation Rates

Joint venture brands outpaced Chinese independent brands in L2 ADAS installations, reaching 804,000 vehicles (a 73.2% increase), with a 54.1% installation rate, up 16.7 percentage points. Brands like Volkswagen, Toyota, and Honda contributed significantly to these figures. Additionally, joint venture brands made notable inroads in the L2.5 and L2.9 ADAS markets, driven by sales of Mercedes-Benz and Tesla models.

Conversely, Chinese independent brands led in the installation of L2+ and higher ADAS functions. L2.9 ADAS functions were installed in 95,000 passenger cars, an 84.2% year-on-year increase, with a 5.4% installation rate, driven by brands such as AITO, Li Auto, and ZEEKR.

ADAS Function Trends by Energy Type

Fuel-powered models predominantly featured L2 functions, with a 48.1% installation rate. L2+ functions and higher had minimal presence, with installation rates below 2%. In contrast, new energy models saw higher installation rates for advanced functions, with L2.9 functions reaching a 16.5% installation rate, primarily in Model Y, AITO M7, and Model 3.

The installation rate of L2 ADAS functions in fuel-powered models grew from 33.4% to 48.1%, driven by models like Sagitar, Lavida, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. New energy models saw the fastest growth in L2.5 ADAS functions, increasing to 6% from 3.9%, largely due to sales of Li Auto's models, ZEEKR 007, and Blue Mountain DHT-PHEV.

ECARX’s Development of Intelligent Driving Chips

ECARX is positioning itself as a key supplier for global automakers, focusing on developing advanced vehicle components like chips, LiDAR, and computing platforms.

In March 2024, ECARX and SiEngine announced the AD1000, an advanced intelligent driving chip in the Longying Series. Utilizing a 7nm process by TSMC, it features CPU compute of 250 KDMIPS and NPU compute of 256 TOPS, supporting up to 1024 TOPS through multi-chip synergy, suitable for L2++ to L4 intelligent driving. Mass production is slated for October 2024.

Momenta’s Expansion into Autonomous Driving Chips

Momenta, a leading supplier of intelligent driving software, has also expanded into autonomous driving chips. Key hires from OPPO ZEKU joined in July 2023, and by January 2024, Momenta had entered the IP phase of chip development. In December 2023, it established Xinxin Hangtu (Suzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. as its chip project company, which has nearly 100 team members.

Independent Developments by Major Automakers

Emerging automakers like NIO, Xpeng, and Li Auto, along with traditional OEM BYD, are also developing intelligent driving chips. For instance, NIO introduced the Shenji NX9031 chip in December 2023, featuring CPU compute of 615K DMIPS and dynamic wake-up capabilities, now installed in the NIO ET9. Xpeng plans to introduce its chip by 2025, while BYD has been developing intelligent driving sensors, chips, and domain controllers since 2022.

Focus on Neural Processing Units (NPUs)

Both ECARX and other OEMs are prioritizing NPUs in their chip development, aiming for better adaptation to intelligent driving algorithms and higher performance, efficiency, and task processing capabilities.

HKEX Listing Efforts

China's local intelligent driving chip vendors are striving to go public on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX). Horizon Robotics and Black Sesame Technologies submitted their listing applications in March 2024. The new Chapter 18C of HKEX's listing rules, effective from March 31, 2023, facilitates the listing of specialist technology companies, even those not yet profitable, thereby providing crucial support to tech start-ups.

Companies Featured in the Report

Oculii

Zadar

Provizio

BlueSpace.ai

Zendar

Spartan

NXP

Mobileye

CubTEK

Geometrical-PAL

Freetech

Cheng-Tech

Jiyue

ZEEKR

Leapmotor

Xiaomi

Changan

EXEED

Key Topics Covered



Section 1 Insight into Topics

1.1 Topic 1: Software-defined Vehicle Radar Industry Research in 2024

1.2 Topic 2: OEM OTA Tracking (March 2024)

1.2.1 Summary of OEM OTA

1.2.2 Jiyue AI DAY 2024

1.2.3 ZEEKR 009 Pushed OS5.0, Adding Navigation ZEEKR Pilot (NZP)

1.2.4 Luxeed S7 Pushed OTA 4.0.1, Adding Urban NCA and Urban LCC PLUS

1.2.5 Avatr 11 Started OTA Updates, Pushing NOA That Does Not Rely on HD Maps

1.2.6 Xpeng Xmart OS 4.6.0 OTA, with Intersection Traffic Capacity Surging by 72%

1.2.7 OTA Updates for Full Range of AITO Models, Adding Urban Navigation Cruise Assist (NCA)

1.2.8 Tesla Pushed Software Update 2024.8, Adding Adaptive High Beam for Some Models

1.2.9 Tesla Released A More Robust Autopark Version in Software Update 2024.2.11

1.2.10 Lynk & Co 05 LYNK OS N Started Updating and Optimizing NOA



Chapter 1 Overview of Software-Defined Radar

1.1 Definition and Features of Software-defined Radar

1.2 Block Diagram of Software-defined Radar

1.3 Comparison between Software-defined Radar and Other 4D Radar Technology Routes

1.4 Classification of Software-defined Radar Technology Routes

1.5 Summary of Main Software-defined Radar Suppliers - Software Algorithm Suppliers

1.6 Summary of Main Software-defined Radar Suppliers - Hardware and Solution Suppliers

1.7 Comparison between Main Software-defined Radar Products

1.8 Software-defined Radar Business Models



Chapter 2 Status Quo and Development Trends of Software-Defined Radar

2.1 4D Radar Installations, 2030E

2.2 Software-defined Radar Architecture - Discussion on Satellite Architecture

2.2.1 Automotive Radar Architecture Evolution

2.2.2 Comparison of Design between Smart Radar Sensor and Satellite Radar Sensor

2.2.3 Comparison of Signal Processing between Smart Radar Sensor and Satellite Radar Sensor

2.2.4 Comparison of Architecture between Smart Radar Sensor and Satellite Radar Sensor

2.2.5 Advantages and Challenges

2.2.6 Satellite Architecture Case 1 (1)

2.2.7 Satellite Architecture Case 1 (2)

2.2.8 Satellite Architecture Case 2

2.2.9 Satellite Architecture Case 3 (1)

2.2.10 Satellite Architecture Case 3 (2)

2.2.11 Satellite Architecture Case 4

2.3 Trend 1

2.3.1 Case 1

2.3.2 Case 2

2.3.3 Case 3

2.4 Trend 2

2.4.1 Case 1

2.5 Trend 3



Chapter 3 Software-defined Radar Suppliers - Main Software Algorithm Suppliers

3.1 Oculii

3.1.1 Profile and Business Model

3.1.2 Technical Features of Software-defined Radars

3.1.3 Software-defined Radar Technology - Virtual Aperture Imaging Software

3.1.4 Software-defined Radar Product Lineup

3.1.5 Software-defined Radar Products - Front Radar

3.1.6 Software-defined Radar Products - Corner Radar

3.1.7 Next-generation Software-defined Radar Route: Algorithm + Central Domain Control Architecture

3.1.8 Central Domain Control 4D Imaging Radar Architecture - Software Algorithm

3.1.9 Central Domain Control 4D Imaging Radar Architecture - Hardware Design

3.1.10 Central Domain Control 4D Imaging Radar Architecture - Sensor Fusion

3.1.11 Solution - Autonomous Driving

3.1.12 Cooperation Dynamics

3.2 Zadar

3.2.1 Profile and Software-Defined Imaging Radar (SDIR) Platform

3.2.2 Composition of SDIR Platform - zVUE Software-defined Radar Operating System

3.2.3 Composition of SDIR Platform - Radar Sensor Platform Product Lineup

3.2.4 Composition of SDIR Platform - zPRIME Radar Sensor

3.3 Provizio

3.3.1 Profile and Business Model

3.3.2 Software-defined Digital Imaging Perception Radar Products

3.3.3 Main Technologies and Software Algorithms of Software-defined Digital Imaging Perception Radar

3.3.4 Solution - 5D Perception Platform

3.4 Predictive Perception Software of BlueSpace.ai 4D

3.5 Neural Propulsion Systems

3.5.1 Profile and Technology Direction

3.5.2 Atomic Norm Software Platform

3.5.3 Solution - Multi-sensor Platform for L4 and Above

3.6 Zendar

3.6.1 Profile and Product Classification

3.6.2 Distributed Aperture Radar (DAR) Technology

3.6.3 Solution - Satellite Radar System

3.7 Spartan

3.7.1 Profile and Partners

3.7.2 Software-defined Radar Technology - Software Algorithm

3.7.3 Solution - Commercial Vehicle Collision Warning Solution Hoplo



Chapter 4 Software-defined Radar Suppliers - Main Hardware and Solution Suppliers

4.1 NXP

4.1.1 Software Layout of Software-defined Radar - Using Distributed Aperture Radar (DAR) Technology

4.1.2 Hardware Layout of Software-defined Radar - Release of Third-generation Automotive Radar Single Chip

4.1.3 Third-generation Automotive Radar Single Chip Design

4.1.4 ADAS Functions Supported by Third-generation Automotive Radar Single Chip

4.1.5 Architecture of Software-defined Radar - Distributed Streaming Sensor Architecture

4.1.6 Functions Enabled by Distributed Streaming Sensor Architecture: 360o Sensor Fusion

4.2 Mobileye

4.2.1 Key Features of Software-defined Imaging Radar

4.2.2 Imaging Effect of Software-defined Imaging Radar

4.2.3 Solution - Future Autonomous Driving Sensing Subsystem: Three-channel Redundancy

4.2.4 Software-defined Imaging Radar Mass Production and Cooperation Trends

4.3 CubTEK

4.3.1 Profile and Development History

4.3.2 Software-defined 4D Imaging Radar Solution - Software Algorithm

4.3.3 Software-defined 4D Imaging Radar Solution - Hardware Platform

4.3.4 Main Performance of Radars

4.4 Geometrical-PAL

4.4.1 Profile and Product Classification

4.4.2 Software-defined Radar - Software Algorithm

4.4.3 Solution - Multi-sensor Fusion Solution

4.4.4 Cooperation Dynamics

4.5 Freetech

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Radar Product Lineup

4.5.3 Software-defined Radar

4.5.4 Sensor Fusion Algorithm: Advanced Intelligent Driving Algorithm Architecture

4.5.5 Solution - Advanced Intelligent Driving Solution Roadmap

4.5.6 Front 4D Radar-based Solutions

4.5.7 4D Radar-based Solutions

4.6 Cheng-Tech

4.6.1 Profile and Product Classification

4.6.2 Radar Product Planning

4.6.3 Main Software-defined Radars

4.6.4 Radar-based Solutions (1)

4.6.5 Radar-based Solutions (2)

Section 2 Market Trends

Section 3 Research on New Cars

3.1 Leapmotor C10

3.1.1 Leapmotor C10: Highlights of Intelligent Cockpit

3.1.2 Leapmotor C10: Highlights of Intelligent Driving

3.2 Xiaomi SU7

3.2.1 Xiaomi SU7: Highlights of Intelligent Cockpit

3.2.2 Xiaomi SU7: Highlights of Intelligent Driving

3.3 Changan UNI-Z

3.3.1 Changan UNI-Z: Highlights of Intelligent Cockpit

3.3.2 Changan UNI-Z: Highlights of Intelligent Driving

3.4 Changan NEVO A07 Zhenxiang Edition

3.4.1 Changan NEVO A07 Zhenxiang Edition: Highlights of Intelligent Cockpit/Intelligent Driving

3.5 EXEED Stellar C-DM

3.5.1 EXEED Stellar C-DM: Highlights of Intelligent Cockpit

3.5.2 EXEED Stellar C-DM: Highlights of Intelligent Driving

Section 4 Data Monitoring

4.1 ADAS Data by Level

4.1.1 Installations of L1-L2.9 in Passenger Cars in China

4.1.2 Installation Rate of L1-L2.9 in Passenger Cars in China

4.1.3 Installations and Installation Rate of L1 in Passenger Cars by OEM/Price in China

4.1.4 Installations and Installation Rate of L1 in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model in China

4.1.5 Installations and Installation Rate of L2 in Passenger Cars by OEM/Price in China

4.1.6 Installations and Installation Rate of L2 in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model in China

4.1.7 Installations and Installation Rate of L2+ in Passenger Cars by OEM/Price in China

4.1.8 Installations and Installation Rate of L2+ in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model in China

4.1.9 Installations and Installation Rate of L2.5 in Passenger Cars by OEM/Price in China

4.1.10 Installations and Installation Rate of L2.5 in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model in China

4.1.11 Installations and Installation Rate of L2.9 in Passenger Cars by OEM/Price in China

4.1.12 Installations and Installation Rate of L2.9 in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model in China

4.1.13 Installations and Installation Rate of L2+ and Above in Passenger Cars by OEM/Price in China

4.1.14 Installations and Installation Rate of L2+ and Above in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model in China

4.2 ADAS Data by Function

4.2.1 Overall Installations and Installation Rate of ADAS Functions in Passenger Cars in China

4.2.2 Monthly Installations and Installation Rate of ADAS Functions in Passenger Cars in China

4.2.3 Installations of ADAS Functions in Passenger Cars by Price in China

4.2.4 Installation Rate of ADAS Functions in Passenger Cars by Price in China

4.2.5 Installations and Installation Rate of LCA in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.6 Installations and Installation Rate of AEB in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.7 Installations and Installation Rate of ACC in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.8 Installations and Installation Rate of ACC STOP&GO in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.9 Installations and Installation Rate of LKA in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.10 Installations and Installation Rate of TJA in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.11 Installations and Installation Rate of ICA in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.12 Installations and Installation Rate of ALC in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.13 Installations and Installation Rate of APA in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.14 Installations and Installation Rate of APA in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.15 Installations and Installation Rate of DMS in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.16 Installations and Installation Rate of OMS in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.2.17 Installations and Installation Rate of AVS in Passenger Cars by Brand/Model

4.3 Market Data of ADAS Domain Controller/Chip Suppliers

4.3.1 Market Share of L2+ and Above Domain Controller Suppliers in China's Passenger Car Market

4.3.2 Market Share of L2+ and Above Domain Control Software Suppliers in China's Passenger Car Market

4.3.3 Market Share of L2+ and Above Chip Suppliers in China's Passenger Car Market

4.3.4 Market Share of L2+ and Above Domain Control Master Chip Solutions in China's Passenger Car Market

4.3.5 Market Share of L2+ Domain Control Master Chip Solutions in China's Passenger Car Market

4.3.6 Market Share of L2.5 Domain Control Master Chip Solutions in China's Passenger Car Market

4.3.7 Market Share of L2.9 Domain Control Master Chip Solutions in China's Passenger Car Market

4.4 Market Date of ADAS HD Map Suppliers

4.4.1 Market Share of HD Map Suppliers in China's Passenger Car Market

4.4.2 Installation of HD Map Suppliers in China's Passenger Car Market

Section 5 News Events

5.1 Related Policies

5.2 OEMs

5.3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Solution Suppliers

5.4 Intelligent Driving Industry Chain

