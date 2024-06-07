UPCX Launches Staking Campaign with $7,000 in Rewards, Promotes Global Financial Inclusion

Singapore, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX has launched a brand new staking campaign, allowing users to enjoy substantial rewards during the staking process and have a chance to share $7,000 worth of UPC rewards. This campaign will run until June 23rd.







UPCX is an open-source, smart contract-enabled decentralized payment network aimed at democratizing global finance, enabling everyone, no matter where they are, to enjoy fast, convenient, and secure financial services.

As a full-featured financial ecosystem platform, UPCX supports the development and deployment of super applications. Based on high-speed blockchain technology and open-source principles, UPCX can handle various functions including payments, bookings, order management, messaging, asset management, and investments, providing users with comprehensive financial solutions.

Campaign Details:

1. Earn up to $7,000 worth of $UPC rewards!

2. Campaign Period: June 1st - 23rd, 2024 - 2 PM (UTC)

3. Staking Period Options: 30-day (20% APY) / 90-day (50% APY) / 180-day (100% APY)

Reward Structure:

1. Stake 50 - 100 $UPC: Get 10 $UPC + 1 Lucky Draw Ticket

2. Stake 101 - 300 $UPC: Get 30 $UPC + 2 Lucky Draw Tickets

3. Stake 301 - 600 $UPC: Get 60 $UPC + 3 Lucky Draw Tickets

4. Stake 601 - 1000 $UPC: Get 100 $UPC + 4 Lucky Draw Tickets

5. Stake 1001 $UPC & above: Get 120 $UPC + 5 Lucky Draw Tickets

Exclusive Benefits of the UPCX Staking Campaign:

1. Earn up to 100% APY from our Staking Platform

2. Receive an Extra Staking Bonus up to 20% of your staking amount

3. Get a Lucky Draw Ticket to WIN a pool of 400 USDT worth of $UPC

4. Enjoy a 25% bonus staking reward if you're a previous UPCX staker

Participate in the Campaign:



1. Lock any amount of $UPC on http://upcx-staking.io and submit your proof of stake via Google Form. No form submission, no bonus!

2. Google Form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd8VxjDzIcRS1wT7rv4pa7aoxu1WLB5-vUoWLvglDrRdO5mvQ/viewform

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform designed to provide regulatory-compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, User Issued Assets (UIA), Non-Fungible Assets (NFA), and stablecoins. Additionally, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, allowing for custom payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and enhanced security hardware wallets, creating a one-stop financial ecosystem.

Official website: https://upcx.io/

X: https://x.com/Upcxofficial

X(upcxcmo): https://twitter.com/kokisato_upcx

Telegram: https://t.me/UPCXofficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/YmtgK7NURF

Media Contact

Company Name: UPCX team

Contact Person: Jiso Liu

Email: info (at) upcx.io

Website: www.upcx.io

