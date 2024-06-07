Marucci & Victus Brands to Become the Official Bats of Major League Baseball

BATON ROUGE, La., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marucci Sports LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF), announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) for its Marucci and Victus brands to exclusively be the Official Bats of MLB. In addition, the agreement provides for the exclusive rights to use MLB trademarks in connection with Marucci’s Smart Bat products featuring the embedded Diamond Kinetics bat sensor. The exclusive license will begin on January 1, 2025, and continue until December 31, 2028.



This agreement with MLB exemplifies the leadership position of Marucci and Victus brands as the premier bat choices worldwide, as they are the top two most-used bats among MLB players and have long been part of the MLB landscape.

Another brand in Marucci Sports’ portfolio, Lizard Skins, is currently the Official Bat Grip of MLB. The combined force of Marucci, Victus, and Lizard Skins continues to build an all-star roster dedicated to delivering top-tier equipment to players at all levels of the game.

Marucci expects to release more information later in the year through a joint announcement with MLB.

About Marucci

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Marucci was started in 2004 by two former Big Leaguers and their athletic trainer who began handcrafting bats from their garage for some of the best players in the game. Fast forward to today, that dedication to quality and understanding of players’ needs has turned Marucci into a premier brand in diamond sports across all product categories.

To learn more about Marucci, please visit www.maruccisports.com. Marucci is a registered trademark of Marucci Sports, LLC.

About Victus

Founded in 2012 and growing quickly to become the bat of choice for Big Leaguers, Victus is recognized as an elite baseball brand at every level of the sport today. With design driven craftsmanship and an unprecedented commitment to adaptable performance-based quality, Victus embraces the evolution of the game and salutes the next generation of players who are changing it. With their unique color finishes and logo designs, Victus thrives on setting themselves apart from the competition.

To learn more about Victus, please visit www.victussports.com. Victus is a registered trademark of Victus Sports LLC.

About Lizard Skins

Founded in 1993, Lizard Skins had early success as a top grip amongst cycling enthusiasts. The category eventually expanded to include gloves and grips, and by 2008, culminated in Lizard Skins’ most innovative grip and flagship product: Durasoft Polymer or DSP. This DSP technology provided the path to becoming the #1 grip in baseball and they have since expanded into many sports outside of baseball.

To learn more about Lizard Skins, please visit www.lizardskins.com. Lizard Skins is a registered trademark of Lizard Skins, LLC.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (the “Company”) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of premium products that deliver championship-level performance for specialty sports and on- and off-road vehicles. Its portfolio of brands, like FOX, Marucci, Method Race Wheels and more, are fueled by unparalleled innovation that continuously earns the trust of professional athletes and passionate enthusiasts all around the world. The Company is a direct supplier of shocks, suspension, and components to leading powered vehicle and bicycle original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). The company acquires complementary businesses to integrate engineering and manufacturing expertise to reach beyond its core shock and suspension business, diversifying its product offerings and increasing its market potential. It also provides products in the aftermarket through its global network of retailers and distributors and through direct-to-consumer channels.

