URBAN ONE SCORES BIG AT THE 2024 TELLY AWARDS

Silver Spring, Md., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Urban One, the largest Black owned media company in the country, received an astounding twenty-one wins are this year’s 2024 Telly Awards, which represent the best in video and television across all screens. Led by One Solution, Urban One's award-winning integrated marketing, strategic partnerships and branded content studio division and flagship cable network TV One.

"We are, once again, beyond excited to be receiving a total of twenty-one additional Telly Awards recognizing the impactful work and storytelling we display across One Solution (Integrated Marketing & Strategic Partnerships) alongside One X Studios (Urban One's Branded Content Studio) and TV One (Digital, Consumer Marketing, and Creative Services), says Jeff Meza, EVP, Head of Branded Entertainment & Integrated Marketing, One Solution." "Our key mission is to provide a platform for those who may not otherwise have a voice or an audience. As the only Black-owned and operated fully integrated media company in the country we illuminate a spectrum of stories that go unheard in modern media."



One Solution took home seven awards in the category of Campaign Business to Consumer for their work across campaigns including: “A Strong Foundation” with partner Target (Silver); “Black Travel Guide” with partner Visit Orlando (Silver); “The Show Must Go On” with partner Advil (Silver); “American Sounds: Robert Glasper” with partner Infiniti (Bronze); “Hear Me” with partner Burt’s Bees; “Hip Hop: the 50 Year Evolution” with partner AT&T Dream in Black (Bronze) and “Listen to Black Women” with partner Stelara (Bronze).

In addition to double wins for “Roomie Rules with HBCU Alumnae Tiffany Battle” with partner Verizon (Bronze) in the General-Culture & Lifestyle and General-Brand Collaboration (Use of Creator, Celebrity & Influencer) categories.



TV One received a collective 14 Telly Award wins including five Silver and nine Bronze including in collaboration with One Solution and One X Studios. Urban One Honors, our annual, cross-enterprise tentpole, secured both silver and bronze awards for its pre-show and show promotion creative.

See below:



A Strong Foundation with partner Target

WINNER: SILVER TELLY AWARD – BRANDED CONTENT BUSINESS TO CONSUMER

Platform: iOne Digital

Target developed its Black Beyond Measure campaign to amplify its support for the community and build its credibility as a retailer and an advocate for the Black audience by empowering and leveraging trusted voices that matter to the community. One X Studios created “A Strong Foundation” custom video featuring one such individual and the protégé he inspired through his work and mentorship. The content highlighted the importance of how sharing their access and talent with others can help everyone grow.

Watch a promotional cutdown of the episode here.





Production Credits

Executive Producer: Ma’at Zachary

Executive Producer: Matthew Smith

Creative Director: Blair Younger

Creative Director: Shirley Williams

Producer: Lee Harris

Project Director: Brandon Bouknight

Marketing Lead: Vivian Bennett

American Sounds: Robert Glasper with partner Infiniti

WINNER: BRONZE TELLY AWARD – BRANDED CONTENT BUSINESS TO CONSUMER

Platform: iOne Digital

The auto brand wanted to drive awareness for the new QX60 vehicle among affluent AA audiences. Urban One was tasked to develop content that celebrated unique stories that seamlessly speak to finding success being one’s true authentic self. Urban One hosted a branded episode of the popular digital video series American Sounds in connection with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Featuring GRAMMY award winning artist, Robert Glasper, the episode parallels his detailed, musical artistry with the luxurious Infiniti GX60. The content was supported with high-impact media and takeover packages that maximized brand presence throughout iOne Digital ecosystem.

Watch a promotional cutdown of the episode here.

Production Credits

Executive Producer: Tanya Hoffler-Moore

Project Director/Director of Development: Jake Edwards

Project Director/Director of Production: Naima Simmons

Executive Producer: Remi Williams

Production Company: Transparency Films

Marketing Lead: Tourron Whitfield

Black Travel Guide with partner Visit Orlando

WINNER: SILVER TELLY AWARD – BRANDED CONTENT BUSINESS TO CONSUMER

Platforms: iOne Digital, TV One

The Black Travel Guide gives travelers of color inspiration, advice and a sense of community to explore the world on their terms. In partnership with Visit Orlando, this video episode provided viewers with the tools, tips and advice needed for their next journey to the city of Orlando. Through the comprehensive guide, adventurers where informed of the iconic landmarks, Black-owned businesses and popular destinations to experience the local culture so they can make it the trip of a lifetime.

Watch a promotional cutdown of the episode here.



Production Credits

Executive Producer: Tanya Hoffler-Moore

Project Director/Director of Development: Jake Edwards

Project Director/Director of Production: Naima Simmons

Executive Producer: Matasa Williams

Production Company: Grouphouse Media

Marketing Lead: Marcia Stewart



Hear Me with partner Burt’s Bees

WINNER: BRONZE TELLY AWARD – BRANDED CONTENT BUSINESS TO CONSUMER

Platform: iOne Digital

Burt’s Bees sought to drive awareness and fuel excitement for the Burt’s Bees Even Tone Skin Care line that catered to the AA community and specifically F18-49. ​Urban One built off its popular digital franchise Listen to Black Women and created an original custom campaign titled Hear Me featuring compelling and engaging conversations around skin care and how Burt’s Bees product line can help. The final result positioned the Clear & Balanced Skincare Collection as a must-have in any skincare routine.

Watch a promotional cutdown of the episode here.



Production Credits

Executive Producer: Tanya Hoffler-Moore

Project Director/Director of Development: Jake Edwards

Project Director/Director of Production: Naima Simmons

Executive Producer: Remi Williams

Production Company: Transparency Films

Marketing Lead: Jaclyn D’Andrea

Hip-Hop: The 50 Year Evolution with partner AT&T Dream in Black

WINNER: BRONZE TELLY AWARD – BRANDED CONTENT BUSINESS TO CONSUMER

Platforms: iOne Digital, TV One, Reach Media

In celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, Urban One engaged One X Studios to gather a diverse panel of artists and unique voices to discuss the genre’s global impact and the importance of connection in moving the culture forward – a perfect tie in for The AT&T Dream in Black as the platform celebrates the achievements and aspirations of the Black community, rooted in the mindset that success can look like anything we can dream. Host and celebrated lyricist Rapsody, joined by Bronx legend Fat Joe, artist King Combs, and Rayna Bass, co-president of 300 Entertainment, talked about the evolution of Hip-Hop and how the connections of Hip-Hop culture changes everything.

Watch the promotional trailer for the episode here.



Production Credits

Executive Producer: Ma’at Zachary

Executive Producer: Matthew Smith

Creative Director: Matthew Smith

Producer: Lee Harris

Project Director: Brandon Bouknight

Project Manager: Soley Berrios

Marketing Lead: Abigail “Abby” Bazile

Listen to Black Women with partner Stelara

WINNER: BRONZE TELLY AWARD – BRANDED CONTENT BUSINESS TO CONSUMER

Platform: iOne Digital

Stelara sought to expand Crohn’s disease/ulcerative colitis patient education and drive awareness through culturally inclusive, relevant, and empathetic executions. Urban One was tasked to activate AA bio-ready patients to ask for Stelara by showing up in new ways through content creation crafting a unique campaign centered around the digital video franchise Listen to Black Women. The two franchise episodes for this campaign were focused on learning about Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in the Black community, as well as the importance of navigating complex and uncomfortable conversations.

Watch promotional cutdowns for the episodes here.



Production Credits

Executive Producer: Tanya Hoffler-Moore

Project Director/Director of Development: Jake Edwards

Project Director/Director of Production: Naima Simmons

Executive Producer: Nomi Roher

Production Company: Know Me Productions

Producer: Kai Bailer

Marketing Lead: Jaclyn D’Andrea

Roomie Rules with HBCU Alumnae Tiffany Battle with partner Verizon

WINNER: BRONZE TELLY AWARD – BRAND COLLABORATION (USE OF CREATOR, CELEBRITY & INFLUENCER) – BRANDED CONTENT

WINNER: BRONZE TELLY AWARD – CULTURE & LIFESTYLE – BRANDED CONTENT

Platform: TV One

Roomie Rules is a fun and relatable story highlighting college students' challenges when living with roommates for the first time. One X Studios (in collaboration with TV One Content Distribution and Marketing) crafted a story that features two college-aged dorm mates and fashionable host, Tiffany M. Battle, who acts as a reliable and knowledgeable connection hero and helps the roommates avoid the pitfalls of bad roomies by emphasizing the importance of communication, consideration, and setting clear expectations with your suite mate. The video showcases how the students create a positive and harmonious living experience through effective communication and collaboration which aligned with the brand messaging for partner Verizon.

Watch the content here.



Production Credits

Executive Producer: Ma’at Zachary

Executive Producer: Matthew Smith

Creative Director: Ma’at Zachary

Producer: Lee Harris

Project Director: Brandon Bouknight

Marketing Lead: Abigail “Abby” Bazile

The Show Must Go On with partner Advil

WINNER: BRONZE TELLY AWARD – BRANDED CONTENT BUSINESS TO CONSUMER

Platform: iOne Digital

The pharmaceutical brand aimed to drive awareness of their new powerful pain fighting product Dual Action Back Pain. Fighting pain two ways, with Acetaminophen blocking pain signals, and Advil targeting pain at the site of inflammation – the duo combination quickly relieves tough back pain and lasts for 8 hours. Wanting to showcase how un-pausing and instinctively reaching for Advil stops pain and unlocks living in the “yes”; specifically in the space of uninterrupted sports playing (getting back in the game). Urban One engaged One X Studios to tap father and son respectable basketball stars and authentic Advil users God Shammgod Sr and Shammgod Jr. to participate in the series to showcase their love for their game, the youth in their community and the tools they used for pain management to keep their show going on. ​

Watch promotional cutdowns of the episodes here.



Production Credits

Executive Producer: Ma’at Zachary

Executive Producer: Matthew Smith

Creative Director: JaSaun Buckner

Creative Director: Attika Torrance

Producer: Lee Harris

Project Director: Brandon Bouknight

Project Manager: Soley Berrios

Marketing Lead: Shana Hooks

Urban One Honors: Best in Black

WINNER: SILVER WINNER: MEDIA PROMOTION — PROMOTIONAL VIDEO

The 2024 “URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black”, presented by TV One, marked the official kickoff celebration for TV One's 20th Anniversary. GRAMMY™ Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett returned to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

View promo clips here.

Production Credits

Angelique Mais, VP, Marketing & Creative Services

Urban One Honors: Best in Black- The Pre-Show

WINNER: BRONZE WINNER: CULTURE & LIFESTYLE — TELEVISION

Our ‘Best in Black’ celebration begins on the Red Carpet! ✨ And who better to host than Grammy Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett!? She’s joined by co-host Reginae Carter, while Yandy Smith-Harris and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe chat with celebs in our digital lounges! Join us for this special ‘TV One Live From the Red Carpet’ coverage at the 6th annual Urban One Honors with appearances by this year's honorees, presenters, performers, and special guests!

Watch the full pre-show here.

Production Credits:

Director: Tracey Uy

Writer/Producer: Alana Seldon

Writer/Producer: Jasmine Walden

###

Attachment