Beer Institute Releases April 2024 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for April 2024:

The April 2024 estimate is 12,300,000 barrels, a decrease of 4.3% compared to April 2023 removals of 12,845,996.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2023 2024 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,198,891 11,489,243 2.6% 290,352 February 11,031,525 12,076,064 9.5% 1,044,539 March 14,692,547 12,700,000 -13.6% -1,992,547 April 12,845,996 12,300,000 -4.3% -545,996 YTD 49,768,959 48,565,307 -2.4% -1,203,652

The May 2024 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2024.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility.