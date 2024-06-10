Macomics Announces Appointment of Simon Dew as New Chief Business Officer

Macomics continues to expand its leadership team to accelerate the development of first-in-class macrophage-targeted therapies

Simon Dew brings over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical business development to advance partnerships for Macomics’ macrophage ENIGMAC™ platform

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macomics Ltd, a leader in macrophage drug discovery has announced the appointment of Simon Dew in the newly created position of Chief Business Officer (CBO). He will be instrumental in advancing Macomics’ mission to develop first-in-class medicines targeting macrophage-driven diseases of high unmet medical need, in oncology and chronic inflammatory diseases.

With an extensive background in pharmaceutical business development, corporate strategy, Simon will play a pivotal role in maximizing the potential of Macomics’ proprietary macrophage ENIGMAC™ drug discovery platform through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Simon brings over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held senior leadership roles in Pharma and Biotech. He is currently on the Business Development Board of Sunstone Capital, a Danish Venture Capital Company and, most recently served as CBO at ReNeuron Group. His career also includes significant roles at Gyroscope Therapeutics, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, IQVIA, Parexel, Phytopharm plc, and GSK/SB, where he demonstrated exceptional expertise in business development, corporate strategy, and operational leadership. He has a BSc in Pharmacy and has completed the INSEAD Managing Partnerships and Strategic Alliances and M&A Executive Program.

Dr Stephen Myatt, CEO of Macomics said, “I am delighted to welcome Simon to the company. Business development is a critical role to our leadership team and Simon’s extensive experience and successful track record in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry will be invaluable as we continue to advance our macrophage-targeted therapies and expand our strategic partnerships. Macrophages are key to multiple diseases of high unmet medical need, including as key mediators of solid tumour immunosuppression and pathological inflammation in chronic inflammatory disorders.”

Simon Dew, new CBO of Macomics said, “The potential of the ENIGMAC platform to discover and develop novel macrophage-targeted therapies is unique, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Macomics to deliver on strategic partnerships that will accelerate the development of transformative medicines for patients with high unmet medical needs.”

Macomics Ltd is a macrophage drug discovery company with a world-leading macrophage drug discovery platform, developing first-in-class medicines to deliver transformational impact for patients with macrophage-driven diseases: Macrophages are key to multiple diseases of high unmet medical need, including as key mediators of solid tumour immunosuppression and pathological inflammation in chronic inflammatory disorders.

The company is progressing a diversified portfolio of therapies targeting disease specific macrophages towards the clinic. Its ENIGMAC macrophage drug discovery platform enables identification and validation of novel macrophage therapeutic targets and provides a translationally relevant path to clinic through the development of more physiologically relevant human macrophage models combined with proprietary gene editing technology.

The company was co-founded in 2020 by Prof. Jeffrey Pollard and Dr. Luca Cassetta, University of Edinburgh, internationally recognised leaders in macrophage biology. It has R&D and office facilities in Edinburgh and Cambridge, UK. The company’s financing was led by Epidarex Capital and the company is backed by Scottish Enterprise, LifeLink Ventures and Caribou Property Limited.

