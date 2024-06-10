Company announcement no. 24 2024



























10 June 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 23

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 23:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 8,511,520 200.4024 1,705,729,075 03/06/2024 28,690 212.3695 6,092,881 04/06/2024 135,000 206.5127 27,879,215 06/06/2024 112,382 206.1703 23,169,831 07/06/2024 95,181 209.8366 19,972,457 Total accumulated over week 23 371,253 207.7138 77,114,384 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 8,882,773 200.7080 1,782,843,458

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.03% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

