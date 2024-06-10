|Company announcement no. 24 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
10 June 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 23
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 23:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|8,511,520
|200.4024
|1,705,729,075
|03/06/2024
|28,690
|212.3695
|6,092,881
|04/06/2024
|135,000
|206.5127
|27,879,215
|06/06/2024
|112,382
|206.1703
|23,169,831
|07/06/2024
|95,181
|209.8366
|19,972,457
|Total accumulated over week 23
|371,253
|207.7138
|77,114,384
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|8,882,773
|200.7080
|1,782,843,458
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.03% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments