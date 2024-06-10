Advertising Ratios & Budgets Market Research Report 2024: Overview of Annual Advertising Financial Metrics

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advertising Ratios & Budgets Market Research Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The detailed annual report covers over 2,500 companies and 315 industries with information on fiscal 2023 advertising spending, revenue and gross profit along with 2023 and 2022 ad to sales ratios and ad to profit ratios. Also included are 2023 annual growth rates in ad spending and sales.

Use it to track competition, win new ad agency clients, set and justify ad budgets, sell space and time or plan new media ventures and new products. Includes industry and advertiser ad spending rankings.

Key Topics Covered:

Companies by Industry Class and SIC Number

Top 1,000 Companies by Size of Ad Budget

Companies Alphabetically by Company Name

Industry Composites by Industry Class

Industry Composites by Size of Ad Budget

Industry Composites Alphabetically by Industry Name

A selection of companies featured, includes:

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Dole plc

Local Bounti Corporation/DE

Origin Agritech LTD

S&W Seed Co

TPCO Holding Corp.

Agrify Corp

Calavo Growers Inc

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

CEA Industries Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Sino Agro Food, Inc.

Fuse Group Holding Inc.

New Gold Inc. /FI

Rio Tinto Plc

Vale S.A.

Vedanta Ltd

Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Comstock Mining Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

McEwen Mining Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

Bellring Brands, Inc.

Benson Hill, Inc.

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Campbell Soup Co

Conagra Brands Inc.

Hain Celestial Group Inc

Laird Superfood, Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nomad Foods Ltd

Oatly Group AB

Real Good Food Company, Inc.

Simply Good Foods Co

TDH Holdings, Inc.

Landec Corp \CA\

Freshpet, Inc.

General Mills Inc

Ingredion Inc

Kellogg Co

Post Holdings, Inc.

J&J Snack Foods Corp

Hershey Co

Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc

Whole Earth Brands, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co

Bungeltd

Better Choice Co Inc.

Diageo Plc

Elite Performance Holding Corp

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Microalliance Group Inc.

Pepsico Inc

Vita Coco Company, Inc.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

I-ON Digital Corp.

Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Mccormick & Co Inc

Medifast Inc

Turning Point Brands, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc.

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Philip Morris International Inc.

RLX Technology Inc.

Unifi Inc

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.

Albany International Corp /DE/

Interface Inc

Compass Diversified Holdings

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Silo Pharma, Inc.

Koppers Holdings Inc.

Trex Co Inc

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

Masonite International Corp

Flexsteel Industries Inc

Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

Adicet Bio, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd

Altimmune, Inc.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc

Amarin Corp Plc\UK

American Bio Medica Corp

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amryt Pharma plc

Anaptysbio, Inc

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptinyx Inc.

Aptorum Group Ltd

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Aravive, Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

Calliditas Therapeutics AB

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Arteris, Inc.

Atomera Inc

Axt Inc

Beam Global

Broadcom Inc.

Canaan Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Chipmos Technologies Inc

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Emagin Corp

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Everspin Technologies Inc

First Solar, Inc.

Formfactor Inc

FTC Solar, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tata Motors Ltd/FI

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp/

Workhorse Group Inc.

Hyliion Holdings Corp.

AEye, Inc.

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv Inc

Dorman Products, Inc.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Schmitt Industries Inc

Giga Tronics Inc

Intest Corp

Itron, Inc.

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc

Mettler Toledo International Inc/

Quanterix Corp

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.

Abiomed Inc

Accuray Inc

Acutus Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical Inc

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Angiodynamics Inc

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apyx Medical Corp

AtriCure, Inc.

Atrion Corp

Avinger Inc

AVITA Medical, Inc.

Axonics, Inc.

Baxter International Inc

Beauty Health Co

Becton Dickinson & Co

Beyond Air, Inc.

Biotricity Inc.

Bioventus Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp

Brain Scientific Inc.

INVO Bioscience, Inc.

Iradimed Corp

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Isoray, Inc.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc.

Luminex Corp

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Medigus Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems Inc

Mimedx Group, Inc.

Minerva Surgical Inc

Motus GI Holdings, Inc.

Nephros Inc

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc.

Nuvasive Inc

Orasure Technologies Inc

Orthofix Medical Inc.

PAVmed Inc.

Penumbra Inc

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Pro Dex Inc

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp

Profound Medical Corp.

Pulmonx Corp

Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

QHSLab, Inc.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

RenovaCare, Inc.

Repro Med Systems Inc

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Resmed Inc

Retractable Technologies Inc

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp

Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Shockwave Medical, Inc.

SI-BONE, Inc.

Sight Sciences, Inc.

Silk Road Medical Inc

Sintx Technologies, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

Stryker Corp

Surmodics Inc

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc

Titan Medical Inc

Todos Medical Ltd.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.

Ufp Technologies Inc

Universal Biosensors Inc

Escalon Medical Corp

Fonar Corp

Guided Therapeutics Inc

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Hyperfine, Inc.

InMode Ltd.

Iridex Corp

LivaNova PLC

Masimo Corp

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Inc

Nuwellis, Inc.

Outset Medical, Inc.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc

Stereotaxis, Inc.

TransMedics Group, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems Inc

VASO Corp

ViewRay, Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc.

Zynex Inc

Alcon Inc

Cooper Companies, Inc.

RxSight, Inc.

Staar Surgical Co

Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Canon Inc

Eastman Kodak Co

GoPro, Inc.

Imax Corp

Fossil Group, Inc.

Mattel

Clarus Corp

Escalade Inc

Johnson Outdoors Inc

Nautilus, Inc.

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Slinger Bag Inc.

YETI Holdings, Inc.

Amcor plc

Brady Corp

DAIS Corp

Daktronics Inc /SD/

Dogness (International) Corp

Hillenbrand, Inc.

Oil-Dri Corp of America

PlayAGS, Inc.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc.

Sigma Labs, Inc.

VirTra, Inc

DocGo Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc.

TuanChe Ltd

Two Hands Corp

Uber Technologies, Inc

Uxin Ltd

fuboTV Inc. /FL

Creatd, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc.

Netflix Inc

Galaxy Gaming, Inc.

Kidoz Inc.

NeoGames S.A.

Seafarer Exploration Corp

Super League Gaming, Inc.

Churchill Downs Inc

Butler National Corp

Everi Holdings Inc.

Genius Sports Ltd

International Game Technology PLC

Super Group (SGHC) Ltd

Table Trac Inc

Babylon Holdings Ltd

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Sema4 Holdings Corp.

Talkspace, Inc.

UpHealth, Inc.

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

BioCorRx Inc.

ATA Creativity Global

Boxlight Corp

Chegg, Inc

China Online Education Group

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

iHuman Inc.

Kuke Music Holding Ltd

Kun Peng International Ltd.

LAIX Inc.

Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Renovare Environmental, Inc.

Stride, Inc.

Incyte Corp

Inotiv, Inc.

iSpecimen Inc.

Luna Innovations Inc

Maxcyte, Inc.

SomaLogic, Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Zymergen Inc.

Neogenomics Inc

Evolent Health, Inc.

Phi Group Inc

Premier, Inc.

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

GreenBox POS

Harsco Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u25kap

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.