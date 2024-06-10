Global Skin Tightening Market Size To Exceed USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 14.02%

New York, United States , June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Skin Tightening Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.02% during the projected period.





Skin tightening is a cosmetic treatment for changing the appearance of the skin. The treatment involves stimulation of collagen production at target areas of skin that have become loose and stimulate collagen production underneath that skin, preventing skin from sagging and enhancing the skin collagen. Botox injections, dermal fillers, and PDO lifting threads are used to diminish lines and wrinkles of the skin. Further, medical-grade skin care topical products are applied daily. These skin tightening treatments provide natural results, minimal discomfort with virtually painless at most. Innovations in energy-based devices, such as radiofrequency, ultrasound, and laser technologies, have revolutionized the field of skin tightening. Ultraformer MPT is the latest breakthrough in non-invasive skin tightening cutting-edge technology that has gained popularity among patients and practitioners. The expanding aging population worldwide surges the need for anti-aging solutions for skin which leads to driving the market demand for skin tightening. Further, the rising awareness about the availability of skincare cosmetic procedures, and the desire for youthful appearances with increasing consciousness regarding physical appearance are also contributing to market demand. The rising healthcare spending in developed regions and increasing preference for non-invasive surgical procedures are driving the global skin tightening market. On the contrary, the high cost of devices used for skin tightening and the side effects associated with the treatment are hampering the market growth of skin tightening.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Skin tightening Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Ultrasound Skin Tightening, Radiofrequency Skin Tightening, and Laser Skin Tightening), By Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Beauty & Aesthetic Centers, And Home Use), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The radiofrequency skin tightening segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global skin tightening market is segmented into ultrasound skin tightening, radiofrequency skin tightening, and laser skin tightening. Among these, the radiofrequency skin tightening segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Using an electromagnetic device that produces heat, radiofrequency skin tightening encourages the growth of new skin cells, collagen, and elastin. It is a common non-invasive treatment with minimum downtime that tightens skin without causing damage.

The beauty and aesthetic segment dominated the global skin tightening market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global skin tightening market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, beauty & aesthetic centers, and home use. Among these, the beauty and aesthetic segment dominated the global skin tightening market during the forecast period. Skin tightening is the minimally invasive method used to enhance the look of the skin for beautification. Skin tightening with the reduction of wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots, including age spots is achieved with laser resurfacing.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The high disposable income levels in the region and rising spending on cosmetic skincare owing to the increased awareness about cosmetic procedures and the treatments available for enhancing appearance are significantly propelling the market demand for skin tightening. The increasing adoption of non-invasive aesthetic surgeries and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the US are responsible for driving the skin tightening market in the region. Further, the presence of leading medical aesthetics companies like Abbvie Inc., Boston Scientific, Galderma SA, and others arecontributing to driving the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The booming medical tourism industry in countries like China, South Korea, and India is contributing to the market growth of skin tightening. The rising awareness of aesthetic treatments and an increasing desire for youthful appearances are significantly driving the market demand. Further, the improvement in healthcare infrastructure and adoption of aesthetic procedures for skincare among the people in the region are also contributing to driving the skin-tightening market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global skin tightening market are Alma Lasers, Allergen, EINS MED Co., SmarterSkin Dermatology, Solta Medical, Beijing HONKON Technologies Co. Ltd., Fotona D.O.O., Lynton Lasers, EndyMed Medical Ltd, InMode, Venus Concept, Merz Pharma, Project E Beauty, Cynosure Inc., and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Cutera announced the launch of a new skin resurfacing and revitalization platform secret DUO, utilizing dual non-ablative fractional technologies. Secret DUO is equipped with a radio frequency microneedling (RFMN) handpiece along with a fractional non-ablative 1540 nm erbium glass laser. The unique pairing of these modalities allows practitioners to provide fully customizable solutions for fine lines, texture, pigment, stretchmarks, and scars.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global skin tightening market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Skin Tightening Market, Product Type Analysis

Ultrasound Skin Tightening

Radiofrequency Skin Tightening

Laser Skin Tightening

Global Skin Tightening Market, Application Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Beauty & Aesthetic Centers

Home Use

Global Skin Tightening Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



