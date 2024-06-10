Illumina Inc. (ILMN): 2024 Company Profile, Product Pipeline Analysis, and Ongoing Clinical Trials Insights

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Illumina Inc (ILMN) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2024 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope

The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Illumina Inc

The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions

The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design, trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Recent Developments

May 29, 2024: Illumina Drives Genomic Testing as Standard of Care in Oncology Through Collaborative Research Presented at ASCO

May 09, 2024: CNIO Will Help to Improve Cancer Prevention and Personalized Diagnosis with the Most Powerful 'Gene Reader'

Mar 27, 2024: GRAIL Presents New Data on Galleri and Its Methylation Platform at the Annual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Meeting

Mar 25, 2024: Nucleus Genomics launches to bring whole-genome sequencing to the public

Mar 18, 2024: Grail Announces Novel Risk Classification Test to Be Used in Lung Cancer Study

Feb 27, 2024: Jenny Zheng Joins Illumina as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Greater China

Feb 16, 2024: Getlabs to offer GRAIL's early cancer detection test

Feb 08, 2024: Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023

Feb 01, 2024: Curative Insurance Company Adds Grail's Galleri Test to Member Benefits for Multi-Cancer Early Detection

Jan 30, 2024: GRAIL Partners With Professional Golfers Steve Stricker and Juli Inkster to Raise Awareness of Multi-Cancer Early Detection at Second Annual Galleri Classic PGA TOUR Champions Tournament

Key Topics Covered

Illumina Inc Company Overview Illumina Inc Company Snapshot Illumina Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview Illumina Inc - Pipeline Analysis Overview Business Description Illumina Inc - Key Facts Illumina Inc - Major Products and Services Illumina Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage Illumina Inc Ongoing Clinical Trials by Trial Status Illumina Inc Pipeline Products Overview Blood-Based Test - Breast Cancer Blood-Based Test - Breast Cancer Product Overview Blood-Based Test - Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Blood-Based Test - Lung Cancer Blood-Based Test - Lung Cancer Product Overview Blood-Based Test - Lung Cancer Clinical Trial Companion Diagnostic Test - Brain Cancer Companion Diagnostic Test - Brain Cancer Product Overview Companion Diagnostic Test - Cancer Companion Diagnostic Test - Cancer Product Overview Companion Diagnostic Test - Colorectal Cancer Companion Diagnostic Test - Colorectal Cancer Product Overview Companion Diagnostic Test - Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companion Diagnostic Test - Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Product Overview Companion Diagnostic Test - Lung Cancer Companion Diagnostic Test - Lung Cancer Product Overview Companion Diagnostic Test - Melanoma Companion Diagnostic Test - Melanoma Product Overview Companion Diagnostic Test - Oncology Companion Diagnostic Test - Oncology Product Overview Companion Diagnostic Test - Prostate Cancer Companion Diagnostic Test - Prostate Cancer Product Overview Companion Diagnostic Test - Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Companion Diagnostic Test - Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Product Overview Diagnostic Aid For Cancer (DAC) Test Diagnostic Aid For Cancer (DAC) Test Product Overview Diagnostic Test - Infectious Diseases Diagnostic Test - Infectious Diseases Product Overview Explify Test - CNS Infections Explify Test - CNS Infections Product Overview Galleri Test Galleri Test Product Overview Galleri Test Clinical Trial HRD CDx Test HRD CDx Test Product Overview InfiniumDx CytoSNP-12 Assay InfiniumDx CytoSNP-12 Assay Product Overview Integrated MiniSeq System Integrated MiniSeq System Product Overview Lab-On-A-Chip Lab-On-A-Chip Product Overview Long Read Human Whole Genome Assay Long Read Human Whole Genome Assay Product Overview LSD-100 Lysosomal Storage Enzyme Analyzer LSD-100 Lysosomal Storage Enzyme Analyzer Product Overview Minimal Residual Disease Test Minimal Residual Disease Test Product Overview MRSA Screening Test MRSA Screening Test Product Overview Multiplexed Diagnostic Device Multiplexed Diagnostic Device Product Overview Next Generation Galleri Next Generation Galleri Product Overview NGS Diagnostic System NGS Diagnostic System Product Overview NGS-Based Transplant Diagnostic Assay NGS-Based Transplant Diagnostic Assay Product Overview NovaSeq 6000 Dx Product Status Novaseq Dx Novaseq Dx Product Overview Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Device - HIV Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Device - HIV Product Overview Portable Benchtop Analyzer - Viral Load Assay Portable Benchtop Analyzer - Viral Load Assay Product Overview Prenatal Screening Test Prenatal Screening Test Product Overview TruSight NIPT TruSight NIPT Product Overview TruSight Oncology 500 - TP53 CDx Assay TruSight Oncology 500 - TP53 CDx Assay Product Overview TruSight Oncology 500 HRD TruSight Oncology 500 HRD Product Overview TruSight Oncology 500 HRD Clinical Trial TruSight Tumor 170 CDx - LOXO-101 TruSight Tumor 170 CDx - LOXO-101 Product Overview TruSight Tumor 170 CDx - LOXO-292 TruSight Tumor 170 CDx - LOXO-292 Product Overview Verifi Prenatal Test Verifi Prenatal Test Product Overview Illumina Inc - Key Competitors Illumina Inc - Key Employees Illumina Inc - Key Employee Biographies Illumina Inc - Locations And Subsidiaries Head Office Other Locations & Subsidiaries Joint Venture Recent Developments Illumina Inc, Recent Developments Appendix Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Roche Diagnostics International Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ChunLab Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

