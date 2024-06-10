Illumina Inc. (ILMN): 2024 Company Profile, Product Pipeline Analysis, and Ongoing Clinical Trials Insights

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Illumina Inc (ILMN) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2024 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope

  • The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
  • The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Illumina Inc
  • The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
  • The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
  • The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
  • The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design, trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Reasons to Buy

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
  • Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
  • To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
  • Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
  • Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
  • Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
  • Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc
  • Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio

Recent Developments

  • May 29, 2024: Illumina Drives Genomic Testing as Standard of Care in Oncology Through Collaborative Research Presented at ASCO
  • May 09, 2024: CNIO Will Help to Improve Cancer Prevention and Personalized Diagnosis with the Most Powerful 'Gene Reader'
  • Mar 27, 2024: GRAIL Presents New Data on Galleri and Its Methylation Platform at the Annual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Meeting
  • Mar 25, 2024: Nucleus Genomics launches to bring whole-genome sequencing to the public
  • Mar 18, 2024: Grail Announces Novel Risk Classification Test to Be Used in Lung Cancer Study
  • Feb 27, 2024: Jenny Zheng Joins Illumina as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Greater China
  • Feb 16, 2024: Getlabs to offer GRAIL's early cancer detection test
  • Feb 08, 2024: Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023
  • Feb 01, 2024: Curative Insurance Company Adds Grail's Galleri Test to Member Benefits for Multi-Cancer Early Detection
  • Jan 30, 2024: GRAIL Partners With Professional Golfers Steve Stricker and Juli Inkster to Raise Awareness of Multi-Cancer Early Detection at Second Annual Galleri Classic PGA TOUR Champions Tournament

Key Topics Covered

  1. Illumina Inc Company Overview
  2. Illumina Inc Company Snapshot
  3. Illumina Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
  4. Illumina Inc - Pipeline Analysis Overview
  5. Business Description
  6. Illumina Inc - Key Facts
  7. Illumina Inc - Major Products and Services
  8. Illumina Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage
  9. Illumina Inc Ongoing Clinical Trials by Trial Status
  10. Illumina Inc Pipeline Products Overview
  11. Blood-Based Test - Breast Cancer
  12. Blood-Based Test - Breast Cancer Product Overview
  13. Blood-Based Test - Breast Cancer Clinical Trial
  14. Blood-Based Test - Lung Cancer
  15. Blood-Based Test - Lung Cancer Product Overview
  16. Blood-Based Test - Lung Cancer Clinical Trial
  17. Companion Diagnostic Test - Brain Cancer
  18. Companion Diagnostic Test - Brain Cancer Product Overview
  19. Companion Diagnostic Test - Cancer
  20. Companion Diagnostic Test - Cancer Product Overview
  21. Companion Diagnostic Test - Colorectal Cancer
  22. Companion Diagnostic Test - Colorectal Cancer Product Overview
  23. Companion Diagnostic Test - Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma
  24. Companion Diagnostic Test - Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Product Overview
  25. Companion Diagnostic Test - Lung Cancer
  26. Companion Diagnostic Test - Lung Cancer Product Overview
  27. Companion Diagnostic Test - Melanoma
  28. Companion Diagnostic Test - Melanoma Product Overview
  29. Companion Diagnostic Test - Oncology
  30. Companion Diagnostic Test - Oncology Product Overview
  31. Companion Diagnostic Test - Prostate Cancer
  32. Companion Diagnostic Test - Prostate Cancer Product Overview
  33. Companion Diagnostic Test - Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection
  34. Companion Diagnostic Test - Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Product Overview
  35. Diagnostic Aid For Cancer (DAC) Test
  36. Diagnostic Aid For Cancer (DAC) Test Product Overview
  37. Diagnostic Test - Infectious Diseases
  38. Diagnostic Test - Infectious Diseases Product Overview
  39. Explify Test - CNS Infections
  40. Explify Test - CNS Infections Product Overview
  41. Galleri Test
  42. Galleri Test Product Overview
  43. Galleri Test Clinical Trial
  44. HRD CDx Test
  45. HRD CDx Test Product Overview
  46. InfiniumDx CytoSNP-12 Assay
  47. InfiniumDx CytoSNP-12 Assay Product Overview
  48. Integrated MiniSeq System
  49. Integrated MiniSeq System Product Overview
  50. Lab-On-A-Chip
  51. Lab-On-A-Chip Product Overview
  52. Long Read Human Whole Genome Assay
  53. Long Read Human Whole Genome Assay Product Overview
  54. LSD-100 Lysosomal Storage Enzyme Analyzer
  55. LSD-100 Lysosomal Storage Enzyme Analyzer Product Overview
  56. Minimal Residual Disease Test
  57. Minimal Residual Disease Test Product Overview
  58. MRSA Screening Test
  59. MRSA Screening Test Product Overview
  60. Multiplexed Diagnostic Device
  61. Multiplexed Diagnostic Device Product Overview
  62. Next Generation Galleri
  63. Next Generation Galleri Product Overview
  64. NGS Diagnostic System
  65. NGS Diagnostic System Product Overview
  66. NGS-Based Transplant Diagnostic Assay
  67. NGS-Based Transplant Diagnostic Assay Product Overview
  68. NovaSeq 6000 Dx
  69. Product Status
  70. Novaseq Dx
  71. Novaseq Dx Product Overview
  72. Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Device - HIV
  73. Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Device - HIV Product Overview
  74. Portable Benchtop Analyzer - Viral Load Assay
  75. Portable Benchtop Analyzer - Viral Load Assay Product Overview
  76. Prenatal Screening Test
  77. Prenatal Screening Test Product Overview
  78. TruSight NIPT
  79. TruSight NIPT Product Overview
  80. TruSight Oncology 500 - TP53 CDx Assay
  81. TruSight Oncology 500 - TP53 CDx Assay Product Overview
  82. TruSight Oncology 500 HRD
  83. TruSight Oncology 500 HRD Product Overview
  84. TruSight Oncology 500 HRD Clinical Trial
  85. TruSight Tumor 170 CDx - LOXO-101
  86. TruSight Tumor 170 CDx - LOXO-101 Product Overview
  87. TruSight Tumor 170 CDx - LOXO-292
  88. TruSight Tumor 170 CDx - LOXO-292 Product Overview
  89. Verifi Prenatal Test
  90. Verifi Prenatal Test Product Overview
  91. Illumina Inc - Key Competitors
  92. Illumina Inc - Key Employees
  93. Illumina Inc - Key Employee Biographies
  94. Illumina Inc - Locations And Subsidiaries
  95. Head Office
  96. Other Locations & Subsidiaries
  97. Joint Venture
  98. Recent Developments
  99. Illumina Inc, Recent Developments
  100. Appendix
  101. Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Roche Diagnostics International Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • ChunLab Inc.
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
  • Qiagen N.V.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

