Roche Diagnostics Company Profile 2024, Featuring a Detailed Product Pipeline Analysis and Ongoing Clinical Trials Insights

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roche Diagnostics International Ltd - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2024 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Recent Developments

  • May 22, 2024: Roche's Tina-quant Lp(a) test receives FDA breakthrough device designation
  • May 15, 2024: Roche announces FDA approval of one of the first HPV self-collection solutions in the U.S., expanding access and screening options to help eliminate cervical cancer
  • May 13, 2024: Roche Diagnostics International Receives 510(K) Clearance For Cobas Pulse System
  • Apr 11, 2024: Roche wins breakthrough designation for Tau biomarker test for Alzheimer's
  • Mar 26, 2024: Roche Receives FDA Approval for the First Molecular Test to Screen for Malaria in Blood Donors
  • Mar 20, 2024: Regulatory Update: FDA Approves First Malaria Test for Blood Donors
  • Nov 27, 2023: Roche expands Elecsys portfolio and launches Hepatitis B immunoassay
  • Nov 20, 2023: Roche Launches Next-Generation qPCR System to Advance Clinical Needs in Molecular Diagnostics and Address Public Health Challenges
  • Nov 15, 2023: Roche Diagnostics International Receives Additional 510(K) Clearance For Elecsys - Anti-CMV IgM Assay
  • Nov 14, 2023: Roche Diagnostics International Receives Additional 510(K) Clearance For Elecsys CMV IgG Assay

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Yourgene Health PLC
  • LifeScan Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • TaiDoc Technology Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Qiagen N.V.
  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Natera Inc.
  • Becton Dickinson and Co.
  • bioMerieux S.A.

