Global eCommerce Logistics Report 2024: Rethinking Scale & Mix Will See the Rise of Parallel Supply Chains

The global market for eCommerce Logistics is estimated at US$454.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Domestic eCommerce Logistics segment, which is expected to reach US$1 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16%. The International eCommerce Logistics segment is also set to grow at 13.7% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $72.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.3% CAGR to reach $504.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Trends & Drivers:

How Will Global Supply Chains Look Like in the Future? The Answers Every Stakeholder in Supply Chain Logistics Should Know

As Companies Come to Terms With the Depth of their Dependencies, Globalization Will Reduce to Regionalization

Supply Chain 24/7 Visibility, the New Normal

Fragmentation Drives the Supply Chain Industry's Transformation

Rethinking Scale & Mix Will See the Rise of Parallel Supply Chains

Making Data Talk: Digitization Will be the Key to Building Stronger, Smarter Supply Chains

All Regional Markets Poised for Growth in 2024 & Beyond

Cross Border e-Commerce Storms Into the Spotlight as a Key Driver of Growth With China Basking in the Limelight

Focus on Efficiency Brings Automation Into the Spotlight

Drones to the Rescue

Wearables Make a Mark

Self-Driving Trucks Emerge Into the Spotlight

AI Makes a Deep Impact on e-Commerce Logistics

Special Focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Trucking Industry

It is Not All Doom for Everyone. 3PL has Fared Reasonably Well Amid the Pandemic

Reverse Logistics Rises in Prominence

A Comparison of % of Customer Returns of Goods Purchased in Brick & Motor Shops Vs Online Stores

Importance of Big Data Comes to the Fore as Companies Realize the Many Benefits Offered

Global Opportunity for Supply Chain Big Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Innovation & Efficiency in Last Mile Delivery Vital to a Successful e-Commerce Experience

EVs for Last Mile Delivery Gains in Prominence

Sustainability of e-Commerce Logistics Storms Into the Spotlight

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come

How the Logistics Industry is Responding

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global eCommerce Logistics Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global eCommerce Logistics Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global eCommerce Logistics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Aramex International LLC, 3PL Worldwide, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Aramex International LLC

3PL Worldwide

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

a2b Fulfillment

ADI Logistics

Advanced Distribution Systems, Inc.

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

Associated Global Systems (AGS)

Barrett Distribution Centers, Inc.

Amstan Logistics

Arvato Distribution GmbH - Arvato Supply Chain Solutions

Australia Post

AWL India Pvt. Ltd.



