Global Metabolism Assays Market Size To Exceed USD 2.68 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.10%

New York, United States , June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Metabolism Assays Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.35 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.68 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the projected period.





Metabolism assays are the analytical methods that quantitatively determine the activity of metabolites or cellular processes, providing valuable insights into the metabolic reactions and the mechanisms of action of biomolecules such as carbohydrates and proteins. It is used to identify metabolic stability in chemical structures in connection with hepatic metabolism and evaluate the rate of drug clearance using liver hepatocytes or microsomes. Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics properties of drugs, aiding in metabolic characterization of drug candidates. The evaluation of several metabolic parameters involved in the pathophysiology of the disease is made easier by metabolic assays. The development of personalized medicine and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in metabolic research are poised to offer lucrative market opportunities for metabolism assays. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and other mitochondrial disorders surges the need for deeper insights and breakthrough treatments for patients are driving the global metabolism assays market. The growing R&D related to metabolic disorders for novel drug discovery and development and the integration of innovative technologies like high throughput screening and bioinformatics are significantly driving the market. Further, the demand for in-depth metabolic profiling in the field of drug characterization is bolstering the market demand for metabolism assays. On the contrary, the high cost and limited budget facilities in research lab and healthcare sectors are restraining the global metabolism assays market.

The colorimetry segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the global metabolism assays market is segmented into colorimetry, spectrometry, and fluorimetry. Among these, the colorimetry segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Due to affordability and widespread adoption of colorimetry assay, it is versatile enough to be used in metabolic research. The ongoing advancements such as the development of novel substrates, enzyme-linked reactions, and detection methods are responsible for driving the market.

The kits, reagents & consumables segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on product type, the global metabolism assays market is segmented into kits, reagents & consumables, instruments & accessories, and software & services. Among these, the kits, reagents & consumables segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. Researchers can perform a variety of metabolic tests with the use of kits, reagents, and consumables, offering ready-to-use components with precision, quick reaction times, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use when using established procedures. Researchers examine enzymatic activity, glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism, and other metabolic processes using metabolism assays.

The diabetes segment dominated the global metabolism assays market over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global metabolism assays market is segmented into diabetes, obesity, cancer, and others. Among these, the diabetes segment dominated the global metabolism assays market over the forecast period. Measurements of insulin sensitivity, glucose metabolism, and pancreatic beta-cell function can be performed with it, providing important insights into the genesis and course of the condition. The need for metabolism assays for diabetic research and clinical usage is growing due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The presence of advanced and well-established healthcare infrastructure is significantly boosting the metabolism assays market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, government initiatives and technological advancements are contributing to market growth for metabolism assays. The growing cases of metabolic disorders in the region are anticipated to surge the market demand. Furthermore, the rise in awareness about metabolic disorders surges the demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment modalities which in turn drives the market demand in the region. The presence of hospitals, diagnostic and research institutes for the development of novel precision medicine, and evidence-based clinical treatment are significantly driving the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about metabolic disorders and their treatment with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorder, and obesity surges the market demand for metabolism assays. The presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations is propelling the market for metabolic assays. Further, rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and obesity which are responsible for the growing prevalence of metabolic disorders are driving the market demand in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Metabolism Assays Market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abcam Plc., Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, RayBiotech Life, Inc., BMG Labtech GmbH, Kaneka Eurogentic S.A, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc., Promega Corporation, Sartorius AG and Others Key Players.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Advanced Cell Therapy and Research Institute, Singapore (ACTRIS), to develop cell and gene therapy advancement over the next three years. The new partnership sets out to install and operate Agilent’s xCELLigence real-time cell analyzer, Seahorse XF technology, and other cell analysis portfolio. The partnership also enables early access to Agilent’s new cell analysis platform which may be fundamental in developing cellular therapies for marketing authorization.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global metabolism assays market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Metabolism Assays Market, Technology Analysis

Colorimetry

Spectrometry

Fluorimetry

Global Metabolism Assays Market, Product Type Analysis

Kits, Reagents & Consumables

Instruments & Accessories

Software & Services

Global Metabolism Assays Market, Application Analysis

Diabetes

Obesity

Cancer

Others

Global Psyllium Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



